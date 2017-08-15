Tom Cruise Update: Aging Actor's Stunt Injuries Worse Than Feared

Tom Cruise, who prides himself on doing many of his own movie stunts, suffered injuries during his latest production that have sidelined the actor for weeks and delayed production on “Mission: Impossible 6.”
The 55-year-old actor broke his ankle during a stunt that involved jumping from a tower onto a building rooftop.
“The injury is worse than was at first feared. Tom did serious damage and will need months to recover,” a source told The Sun, a London tabloid.
“He is the film’s biggest star and everything revolves around him. The movie’s bosses had no choice other than to postpone the filming.”
Cruise has been playing agent Ethan Hunt for more than ten years. The first “Mission: Impossible” movie, a spin-off of the hit television show, debuted in 1996.
Reprising their roles in the latest film are Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris.
They’ll be joined by Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Sian Brooke and Angela Bassett.
Cruise suffered the injury when his leap feel short and he hit the side of the building. He was never in danger of falling thanks to safety wires, which are later edited out of the shots.
Producer David Ellison said Cruise has been “training for a year” for his latest film.
“It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after ‘Rogue Nation’ came out. It’s gonna be mind-blowing,” he said.
It’s the first “Mission: Impossible” film to be shot in 3D.
The movie is expected to resume production in four months. No word yet whether the film will hit its targeted July 27, 2018 release date.