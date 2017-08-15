Guess Who's Getting Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs!

Pink, who bent pop, rock and punk into a sound all her own, will be handed the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” at the MTV Video Music Awards to honor her 17-year music career. She’ll also be performing live when the show airs Aug. 27.

MTV announced the 2017 award today (Aug. 15), citing the singer’s “boundary-breaking and rebellious nature.”

Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, is known as a powerhouse vocalist and athletic performer, who incorporates gymnastics into her dance routines and stage performances.

Among her memorable songs and music videos are “Don’t Let me Get Me” and “Try,” to “F**kin’ Perfect” and “Trouble,” the music network said.

Oddly, she launched her career and won a Grammy for her rendition “Lady Marmalade” on soundtrack for the movie “Moulin Rouge!” starring Nicole Kidman.

But there was no doubt about her musical direction or her star-power with the release of her debut solo album, Can’t Take Me Home, in 2000. It was certified double platinum.

advertisement

She avoided the usual sophomore slump with her second album, Missundaztood a year later. She said it was more reflective of her own artistry and it sold more than 12 million copies worldwide.

The album was noted for three US top-ten singles: “Get the Party Started”, “Don’t Let Me Get Me” and “Just Like a Pill.”

Other Vanguard winners include Jackson, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Guns N’ Roses, Beastie Boys, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West and Rihanna.

At 6 p.m. the day before the awards, MTV will premiere Pink’s latest video for her new single “What about Us.”

Her latest single was released last week and hit No. 1 on iTunes in 26 markets, Top 5 in 36 markets and Top 10 in 48 markets on the day of release.

The track was also the 2nd greatest gainer at Top 40 and Hot AC Radio. Rolling Stone called the single, “an emotional dance floor anthem,” according to MTV..

In all, Pink has rleased six studio albums, 1 greatest hits album. She’s sold more than 42 million albums, 75 million singles and more than 2.4 million DVDs worldwide.

In addition, she’s won three Grammy Awards, one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards and two People’s Choice Awards

Check out her rendition of Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit,” from the soundtrack of “Alice.”