Miley Cyrus Goes Retro With Rock-a-Billy Tune That Recalls '50s (see)

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to the early days of rock-a-billy music with a new video for her song “Younger Now,” a reflective tune that harkens back to the early days of country music and rock and roll.

The imagery says as much as the lyrics.

Miley exudes a ’50s vibe more akin to Bill Haley and the Comets than her own immediate Wrecking Ball past, which Miley now seems to regret.

“Feels like I just woke up,” she sings.

“No one stays the same

You know what goes up must come down

Change is a thing you can count on

I feel so much younger now.”

Miley even pays tribute to the King, Elvis Presley, from his heyday. She wears a sexy blue jumpsuit studded with rhinestones. Later in the video, she’s dressed like a ’50s bobbysoxer.

Given her own country music roots, it’s a totally legitimate tribute.

But it wouldn’t be Miley, without a carnival sideshow interlude.

Miley said earlier this year she’d given up marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties. Instead, she’s going for a more serious sound that takes her back to her roots.

She said she wanted to be “super clear and sharp” so she could focus on a new collection of songs reflective of her country music roots.

