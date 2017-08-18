Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

MUSIC

Miley Cyrus Goes Retro With Rock-a-Billy Tune That Recalls '50s (see)

New Image Continues to Evolve After Bangerz

August 18th, 2017

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to rock and roll’s roots with a new song and video. (Photo: ScreenCap)

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to the early days of rock-a-billy music with a new video for her song “Younger Now,” a reflective tune that harkens back to the early days of country music and rock and roll.

The imagery says as much as the lyrics.

Miley exudes a ’50s vibe more akin to Bill Haley and the Comets than her own immediate Wrecking Ball past, which Miley now seems to regret.

“Feels like I just woke up,” she sings.

“No one stays the same
You know what goes up must come down
Change is a thing you can count on
I feel so much younger now.”

Miley even pays tribute to the King, Elvis Presley, from his heyday. She wears a sexy blue jumpsuit studded with rhinestones. Later in the video, she’s dressed like a ’50s bobbysoxer.

Given her own country music roots, it’s a totally legitimate tribute.

But it wouldn’t be Miley, without a carnival sideshow interlude.

Miley said earlier this year she’d given up marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties. Instead, she’s going for a more serious sound that takes her back to her roots.

She said she wanted to be “super clear and sharp” so she could focus on a new collection of songs reflective of her country music roots.

Check out the video below, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter.




About the Author: Keith Girard

August 18th, 2017 | Category: MUSIC


 


