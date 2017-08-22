Johnny Depp Financial Woes: See What He's Selling Now to Raise Cash

Johnny Depp is selling off some of his prized assets to raise cash as he pares back his extravagant lifestyle to payoff a mountain of debts. The latest to go is a luxury Los Angeles penthouse.

The actor filed a lawsuit in January accusing The Management Group (TMG) of defrauding him out of tens of millions of dollars.

He claimed TMG mismanaged his finances, took out loans without his approval and hid his dire financial straits from him. The firm countersued detailing Depp’s astronomical spending.

Among the big ticket items, he spent $3 million to blast writer Hunter Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon into space and $18 million for a 150-foot yacht.

He spent $4 million on a failed record label, $30,000 a month on wine, $200,000 a month on private planes, $150,000 a month on round-the-clock security and $300,000 a month to maintain a staff of 40 people.

He also amassed a number of properties, including a private island. Among his holdings were five penthouse apartments in the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles.

He originally tried to sell them together for $12.78 million. When the idea flopped he began selling them individually.

He just sold the fourth of the five, a three-bedroom condo, for $1.82 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The apartment features high ceilings, and expansive views out of 10-foot-high window. It also has a saltwater pool on a private sundeck and a private fitness area.

Depp’s woes were compounded when he divorced actress

Amber Heard, his wife of 15 months, last year. The settlement cost him $7 million.

He offloaded two of his homes in October and November 2016, making more than $5.5 million after selling for $2.54 million and $3.09 million respectively., according to the paper.

A series of emails released as part of the suit revealed that Depp expected to make $20 million from filming “The Tourist” with Angelina Jolie, $35 million for his role in “Pirates of the Caribbean 4” and another $20 million for his role in the flop “Dark Shadows.”