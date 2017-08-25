Taylor Swift New Song, Look What You Made Me Do, Settles Scores (listen!)

Taylor Swift is back after a long hiatus and she’s ready to settle a few scores. She released a new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” from her upcoming album and it cuts deep. Look out Kanye and Katy!

MTV today announced that it will exclusively premiere the new music video for song at the 2017 Video Music Awards.

The event will be hosted by Katy Perry. Awkward!

Perry and Swift have been feuding off and on every since, Perry allegedly lured away a few backup dancers in the middle of Taylor’s tour. That’s a no-no.

Swift has had a love-hate relationship with Kanye West ever since he barged onto the stage during the 2009 MTV VMAs.

You may recall, he bum-rushed the stage and grabbed the mic during her Video of the Year acceptance speech.

She fires back with this lyric: “I don’t like your little games / Don’t like your tilted stage.”

It’s a reference to one of Kanye’s concerts when he stood on a swinging stage held up by chains.

The 2017 “VMAs” will be broadcast live from the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif, Sunday, Aug. 27th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Perry will lead the list of performers along with “Video Vanguard” recipient P!nk, Rod Stewart featuring DNCE, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, Logic featuring Khalid, Post Malone and Julia Michaels. “Pre-Show” performances will feature Bleachers, Khalid and Cardi B.

Swift’s new album Reputation, will be released in November. It’s sure to be filled with surprises.

Check out the song below and listen carefully. You can hear cryptic references to West and others. Also check out her video teaser above. She released it this morning on Twitter.