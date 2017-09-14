Porn Stars React to Ted Cruz Porn 'Like' on Twitter: Ewwwwww! (watch!)

Ted Cruz “liked” a porn video on Twitter, but porn stars certainly don’t like him. And, it’s not just because he’s a creepy little guy who looks like a pervert. They don’t have any problem with creeps or perverts. It’s his stand on women’s issues that really sucks.

The video was posted today (Sept. 14) by the comedy site Funny or Die.

The adult actresses reveal some of their hit films, like “Jews Like Black Cock,” “Game of Bones” and “Assgasams.” Right, they’re definitely NSFW.

But that’s not the point.

“Ted Cruz got caught liking porn on Twitter,” one starlet says. “On behalf of all porn stars, I just want to say…gross!”

Porn should be for all adults, except Ted Cruz, they explain.

After all, Cruz pandered to right-wing evangelicals by actually introducing legislation to make sex toys illegal in Texas, the horniest state in the union.

He also believes victims of rape and incest shouldn’t be able to get abortions and wants women to have less access to birth control.

“Bottom line is, we don’t want our films anywhere near Ted Cruz,” says an actress. “Because he’s too gross.”

And, they’ve see a lot of gross things.

For the record, Cruz blamed a staffer for accidentally liking the Tweet. Sure, Ted.

Check out the video below. Warning: It’s NSFW. There’s no nudity, but the language is pretty blunt about sex acts.

