Liam Hemsworth Takes Stand on Same Sex Marriage; What Would Miley Say?

Liam Hemsworth has thrown his support behind a campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Australia, where the controversial issue is facing a referendum. Girlfriend Miley Cyrus is an outspoken gay rights advocate.

Now, it seems, her influence has rubbed off on Liam, a major star down under.

“I personally do not believe that same sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it’s a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender,” he wrote on Instagram.

He urged his Australian fans to “vote yes” on the referendum.

His message included a photo of the Australian continent in rainbow colors symbolic of LGBT rights.

“To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same sex marriage. Let’s not be silly about this. Vote YES for same sex marriage in Australia,” he wrote.

The popular referendum is not binding, but could be influential. The Australian parliament will have final say on the issue.

Cyrus has re-engineered her image over the past year. She’s shed her wild child antics and is trying to become more of a advocate for social issues through her “Hippy Foundation.”

“My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality,” she said in an interview.

“I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl. Also, my nipple pasties and s**t never felt sexualized to me,” she added.

The referendum is open until Nov. 7 and is being conducted through the mail. All ballots should be in mailboxes by Sept. 25, according to local press reports.

Australians appear to be supporting marriage equality.

In an Aug. 22 Newspoll survey, 63 percent of Australians were in favor of legalizing marriage between two men or two women, according to CNN.

