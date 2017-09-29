'Mad Pooper' Jogger Eludes Colorado Police Going on Eight Weeks (Video)

A female jogger in Colorado, wanted for pooping on the same lawn for the past month and a half, continues to elude police, despite widespread publicity that has turned the story into an international viral sensation.

Cathy Budde, who lives in Colorado Springs, told police her children first spotted the jogger relieving herself on her sidewalk seven weeks ago.

The woman apologized after Budde confronted her. But she’s returned to the scene of the crime at least once a week and defecates in the same spot.

She’s since dubbed the woman the “Mad Pooper.”

The incident made the local television news on station KKTV.

Budde said police have asked her to take photos of the jogger in a bid to identify her. She’s also posted a sign, pleading with the Mad Pooper to take her business somewhere else.

Police Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti told KKTV the case is in “uncharted territory.”

‘They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious?” Budde told the news station.

“Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!”

Ironically, public restrooms are available in a nearby park.

“I put a sign on the wall that’s like ‘please, I’m begging you, please stop.’ … She ran by it like 15 times yesterday and she still pooped,” Budde said.

The jogger could face indecent exposure and public defecation charges if she is caught, according to local reports.

An unidentified man has come forward, claiming to be “a family representative” of the jogger.

He told another local television station the jogger couldn’t help it because she could no longer control her bowels after suffering brain damage during gender reassignment surgery.

So far, police have been unable to confirm the man’s identity or his story.

