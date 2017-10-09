Harvey Weinstein Sex Scandal: Other Hollywood Moguls Sweating Exposure

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual appetite was apparently as big as his ego, but he’s likely far from the only Hollywood mogul who pressured starlets for sex. The town is sweating it out, wondering who will be exposed next.

The 65-year-old film producer’s decades long sexual escapades were the subject of a devastating expose in The New York Times.

The Times reported that Weinstein has settled out of court at least eight sexual harassment complaints against him in the past two decades.

The fallout has rattled Hollywood to its core.

Weinstein, himself, was fired over the weekend, as allegations mounted that he repeatedly sexually harassed women who worked with him or starred in his pictures.

His departure from the company he founded in 2005 with his brother Bob Weinstein came days after he admitted to behaving inappropriately with some of his female colleagues. He apologized for causing them “pain” and said he would seek counseling.

The overbearing Hollywood mogul was untouchable for years, because of the award-winning films he produced and his ability to make or break an actor’s career.

Among his Oscar-winning movies are such film as “Shakespeare in Love” and “The King’s Speech.”

He was also a mover and shaker in liberal Hollywood political circles and gave generously to a number of big-name elected officials.

Actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan went on the record with The Times about their encounters with Weinstein, setting the sex scandal in motion.

Other women have since come forward. Long-time collaborator Meryl Streep was the latest to denounce his behavior.

Streep, 68, starred in a number of Weinstein Company blockbusters, including “The Iron Lady.” She called him “God” when she won the 2012 Best Actress Academy Award for the film.

But her attitude was far different in a statement to The Huffington Post.

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported,” she said.

“The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes. One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew,” she added.

“The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar,” she continued acknowledging that sexual harassment is widespread in Hollywood.

Hollywood has been noted for its sex scandals going back to the days of silent films. The fact that not much has changed is a scandal in itself.

Weinstein is likely far from the only mogul who has pressured starlets for sex by dangling the promise of film roles and other perks.

Sex with underage girls has long been an unspoken byproduct of Hollywood culture.

Famed Director Roman Polanski was arrested in the 1970s for having sex with a 13-year-old actress. He fled the country to avoid a jail sentence and has been on the run for decades.

He’s now facing similar charges in Switzerland.

Director Woody Allen has also faced long-standing allegations he sexually abused his step-daughter while in a relationship with Mia Farrow.

Weinstein has been married to London-born fashion designer Georgina Chapman since 2007 and has children Dashiell, four, and India, seven, with her

He also has children Ruth, 14, Emma, 19, and Lily, 22, from his marriage with his ex-wife Eve Chilton.