Donald Trump Finally Gets Defense He Deserves on Late Night TV (See!)

President Donald Trump finally got some equal time, sort of, on Stephen Colbert’s show last night after complaining that late-night comedians are all “anti-Trump.” Jon Stewart provided the president’s rousing defense.

Unfortunately, the best he could come up with was the ultimate zinger.

Yep, the President has been pretty indefensible lately.

First his own Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, calls him a “fucking moron.”

Then, Trump holds a bizarre news conference with military chiefs. He warns the nation it’s just the “calm before the storm.”

“What storm?” reporters shouted.

But Trump was coy. Like a game show host, he teased that everyone would have to wait to find out.

How to do defend that?

“Trump is not a cannibal,” said Stewart.

We can all be proud of that.

