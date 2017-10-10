Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

COMEDY

Donald Trump Finally Gets Defense He Deserves on Late Night TV (See!)

Positive News! President Not a Cannibal!

By , October 10th, 2017
Stephen Colbert Donald Trump

Stephen Colbert called on Jon Stewart to give Donald Trump equal time on his show last night in response to Trump’s complaint on Twitter. (Photo: ScreenCap)

President Donald Trump finally got some equal time, sort of, on Stephen Colbert’s show last night after complaining that late-night comedians are all “anti-Trump.” Jon Stewart provided the president’s rousing defense.

Unfortunately, the best he could come up with was the ultimate zinger.

Yep, the President has been pretty indefensible lately.

First his own Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, calls him a “fucking moron.”

Then, Trump holds a bizarre news conference with military chiefs. He warns the nation it’s just the “calm before the storm.”

“What storm?” reporters shouted.

But Trump was coy. Like a game show host, he teased that everyone would have to wait to find out.

How to do defend that?

“Trump is not a cannibal,” said Stewart.

We can all be proud of that.

Check out the video below, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest in late night comedy.




About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

October 10th, 2017


  • John Perez

    Trump is not a cannibal. He a worthless piece of human feces that can talk some what.
 


