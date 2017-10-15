Alec Baldwin Keeps Truckin' as Donald Trump in SNL Cold Open (see!)

Alec Baldwin keeps on truckin’ as Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” In a cold open, he portrays the president at his Harrisburg, Pa, rally in front of truckers. He was there to pitch his tax plan and brag about dismantling Obama’s policies.

“Love the truckers. We have so much in common and not just because all the blood in our bodies pools in our legs and our butts,” Baldwin proclaimed.

“We’re getting rid of everything Obama did: health care, Iran deal and we’re ripping out all the vegetables in Michelle Obama’s garden and planting McNuggets.”

Baldwin got a nice assist from SNL cast member Beck Bennett, who plays the always obsequious Vice President, Mike Pence.

Trump, that is Baldwin, gives Pence a shout out. The VP is attending an Indiana Pacers game with his mother. But Trump orders him to skedaddle after one of the players kneels during the National Anthem.

Conservative columnist George F. Will was among those upset about the real Pence’s publicity-stunt walkout at a Colts football game after players knelt.

Will wrote a scorching column taking Pence to task for becoming Trump’s “poodle.”

“Now comfortably leashed, he deserves the degradations that he seems too sycophantic to recognize as such,” he wrote.

“Pence is a reminder that no one can have sustained transactions with Trump without becoming too soiled for subsequent scrubbing,” he added.

Baldwin also parodied Trump for taking shots at Republican Sen. Bob Corker and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Check out the video below, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest in late night comedy.