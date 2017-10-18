Jennifer Lopez, Yankee Great Shacking Up in New York City, Reports Say

Jennifer Lopez and Yankee great Alex Rodriguez are reportedly looking to shack up in New York City eight months into their relationship. How long will it last?

Lopez, 48, and still a kicking performer, just put her Manhattan apartment on the market for $27 million.

The couple reportedly want a pad that can accommodate their blended family.

J-Lo has custody of twins, Max and Emme, 9, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Rodriguez has two children, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. They married in 2002 and divorced in 2008.

She charged Rodriguez with “emotional abandonment” of her and the children, as well as engaging in extramarital affairs and other “marital misconduct.”

Rodriguez denied having affairs.

The Yankee great was linked with actress Cameron Diaz in 2011. Their relationship was short-lived.

Rodriguez had previously dated another blonde actress, Kate Hudson, until their abrupt split.

But this time it seems to be the real deal.

“They are starting to make more financial decisions together. It’s nice for Jennifer to be with a man who has his own money and spends it wisely,” a source told People.

“Jennifer is truly the happiest she has ever been.”

“They really just complement each other and make each other better people. She thinks the world of Alex and is very excited about their future together.”

Alex, who is six years younger than Lopez, said recently his girlfriend is a “great mother and friend.”

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest celebrity news.