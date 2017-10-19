Sex Doll Invasion! China Firm Pushes Life-Like Silicone Figures for Sin (see!)

Are life-like full-size sex dolls the next step in the sexual revolution? A Chinese company thinks so. It’s targeting the U.S. market with a complete line of customizable dolls in 12 different models. All made from flexible silicone and (ahem) highly detailed.

The company, Shenzhen Ealeso Technology Co., Ltd in Guangdong, China, thinks the U.S. market is ripe for its product.

It touts a number of key advantages over live sex.

No condoms are ever needed, no STDs ever and the dolls, obviously, can’t get pregnant.

Sex Dolls Offer Guilt-Free Pleasure

The company also touts the fact that “no expensive dinners or dates needed” to get laid. Sex dolls are “always ready,” never “needy” and can be arranged in any sexual position “with no complaints.”

The dolls can be ordered ready for anal, oral and conventional sex with interchangeable vaginas, according to its Web site.

They don’t come with motors, but can be ordered with heaters to warm them up to a life-like body temperature.

Of course, it isn’t all upside.

Depending on their use, the sex dolls need to be cleaned and can get (shall we say) “sticky,” according to the company.

When that happens just wipe them down with a mile soap, it advises. To restore the silicone “skin” to a silky, smooth feel, just apply baby or bath power.

The head, however, requires special treatment and has to be removed from the body to clean.

To help keep the dolls from getting soiled, the company recommends dressing them in clothes when not in use.

The dolls also come with a warning: rough sex can result in damage and they shouldn’t be dropped. But the company offers a repair service and says it can restore any doll to its original condition.

Apparently half the fun is customizing your doll to your desired “tastes.”

Customers can pick from 12 different models. They vary by height, breast size, skin color, hair color, eye color and other custom features.

Beside a variety of wigs, customers can also choose dolls with or without pubic hair.

The dolls come in three ethnicities: Chinese, African-American and Caucasian. And that’s not all.

“We can provide our customers a full range of silicone doll, include big breast doll, big ass doll, shemale doll, and chubby doll, from sport girl, cute girl to hot and sexy girl,” the company says in its promotional material.

There’s no question sex dolls are catching on.

The world’s first sex doll brothel opened earlier this year in Barcelona, Spain. The proprietor says he’s been bombarded with sick requests from perverts who want to act out rape fantasies and even pedophile abuse, according to London’s Sun newspaper.

Owner Sergi Prieto says he’s turned some people away because of their disturbing fetishes.

The Foundation for Responsible Robotics also says “guilt free sex with a submissive doll or robot could encourage the objectification of women, abuse, rape and pedophilia,” according to the newspaper.

