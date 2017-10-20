Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

CRIME

Should Kurt Cobain Death Photos be Made Public? Family Says No

Fighting Claims Singer Was Murdered

By , October 20th, 2017
Francis Bean Cobain Marc Jacobs

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain, is suing to prevent the release of her father’s death photos. (Photo: Marc Jacobs)

Kurt Cobain, the near legendary Nirvana frontman, died horribly from a shotgun blast to the face, and family members are fighting to keep photos of the death scene private, despite claims they could prove he was murdered.

Police ruled at the time of his death in 1994 that the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” singer had committed suicide.

But celebrity journalist and conspiracy theorist Richard Lee has claimed for more than two decades that Cobain was murdered.

As part of his investigation, he wants to make public photos of the death scene taken by police.

But Cobain’s wife, Courtney Love, 53, and daughter Frances Bean Cobain, 25, have filed court papers seeking to block their release.

Love charges that Lee is merely an opportunist who is trying to exploit Cobain’s death for personal gain.

Courtney and Francis Bean claim they would suffer, “substantial and irreparable damage,” if the photos were to be made public, according to court papers examined by celebrity gossip site The Blast.

Publication of the photos “would not only exacerbate the post-traumatic stress Frances Bean Cobain has suffered since childhood but physically endanger her and her mother by encouraging more disturbed stalkers and fanatical threats,” the court papers state.

Lee sued the Seattle Police Department two years ago to have photographs of the singer’s death scene released. He lost his original suit, but appealed the decision last year.

Courtney has previously testified that Kurt’s death, “was the most traumatic experience of my life. It left me physically distraught and I continue to suffer emotionally from the loss of my husband to this day.”

Love has also charged that Lee has “stalked and harassed me, my family, and my friends for many, many years …

“On one particular occasion, Mr. Lee even filmed himself chasing a limousine for several miles that he thought I was a passenger in. Mr. Lee’s actions make me fear for my safety”.

Frances Bean said she “has had to deal with the trauma of his death her entire life.”

Cobain’s body was found by an electrician who visited his home three days after his death.




About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

October 20th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: CRIME, MUSIC


 


