Taylor Swift Flirts With Nudity in New Sci-Fi 'Ready for It?' Video (See!)

Taylor Swift is growing more daring than ever. In a new video for her song “…Ready for It?” she appears nude. Of course, it’s not really her. It’s a cyborg in her image. But it sure looks like her!

Swift is determined to push the envelope with ever new album, and her latest is no exception.

She has a whole new crop of ex-boyfriends to admonish in her songs and projects a far more sexual image.

The 27-year-old singer released a brief video teaser of the upcoming clip. The full version will be released on Thursday (Oct. 26).

Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation, is scheduled for release Nov. 10 through Big Machine Records, just in time for the holiday season.

She released the third song, “Gorgeous,” last Friday (Oct. 20). The song is about one of her boyfriend’s natch.

She’s all hyped up about a guy with “ocean blue eyes looking in mine/I feel like I might sink and drown and die.”

Speculation immediately focused on Joe Alwyn, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, with One Direction boybander Harry Styles getting some mentions.

The refrain, “I got a boyfriend/He’s older than us/He’s in the club doin’ I don’t know what,” would seem to point to Harris, who is a DJ.

But the odds-on money now says she’s singing about Alwyn.

Swift has never appeared in pubic in anything less than a bikini, although a few years ago, nude photos, purportedly of her, went viral.

They turned out to be a look-a-like.

For the record, our guess is she’s wearing a flesh-colored bodysuit in her new video. That would be more like the Taylor we used to know.

Check out her latest video tease below, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest Music News.