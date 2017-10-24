Colin Farrell: Sex Scene With Nicole Kidman Was 'All Business'

Colin Farrell provided some insight into how Hollywood actors handle the often delicate process of shooting sex scenes in movies. He says he takes a “business-like approach” and reminds himself he’s there to do a job.

Farrell has been recently shooting his new movie “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and has some steamy sex scenes with co-star Nicole Kidman.

“You get through [those scenes] as quickly as you can, while not rushing it at the same time. It’s very much business,” he said in a recent interview.

“You’re there to tell a story. You’re there to honor the characters that have been written by somebody else and whose voice you are now beginning to adapt to yourself,” he adds.

“You hear, ‘Cut,’ and everyone looks away, and you make sure that the person you’re working with has cover.”

The 41-year-old Irish actor and Nicole, 50, play husband and wife in the psychological thriller.

For her part, Kidman said she feels “safe” working with Farrell in intimate scenes.

“From the minute [Colin and I] met, I just felt safe, which is always a great place to be with another actor,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

“These particular scenes are very much needed for the relationship. They say so much,” she explained.

Kidman also said the sex scenes are far from conventional.

“It’s really unusual and really interesting about what it says about the relationship,” she added.

“I don’t view them as ‘sex scenes’ because I view the interaction between people sexually. I don’t label them ‘sex scenes’ because they’re still part of the narrative.”

Kidman recently starred in the HBO miniseries “Big Little Lies, created and written by David E. Kelley, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty.

Kidman has appeared nude in a number of movies over the years.