Agent Provocateur Scintillating Lingerie Line Lives Up to Its Name (20 Photos!)

Daisy Lowe, the UK model and actress, teams up with fellow Brit Tali Lennox and Danish model Solveig Mork Hansen to show off Agent Provocateur’s scintillating Fall-Winter 2017 lingerie line, infused with homo-eroticism and BDSM.

Lowe, the daughter of Gavin Rossdale, lead singer for the pop group Bush, is familiar with a camera.

She did photoshoots starting at 12 years old and signed a professional contract at 15. Lowe has done it all as a model and now dabbles in acting. But she’s better known in the UK and Europe.

Lennox, 24, is a multi-talented model, artist and actress, who is best known for her work with Topshop and Burberry in the United Kingdom.

She was struck by tragedy in August 2015, when her boyfriend downed in the Hudson River during a kayaking excursion. Lennox was rescued by a passing boat.

Hansen broke into modeling in 2011 and skyrocketed to the top ranks of fashion industry models. In 2015, she debuted in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The trio frolic together in the latest photo spread and engage in some sensual touching.

Check out their photos beow