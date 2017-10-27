Ashley Judd Never Mentioned Harvey Weinstein in Memoir Detailing Abuse

Actress Ashley Judd was pivotal outing Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein as a serial sexual abuser, but, oddly, she never mentioned the producer in her best-selling 2011 memoir, detailing the rapes and sexual abuse she suffered in her life.

Judd, 49, revealed in 2015 that she had been sexually harassed by an unnamed studio mogul during filming of the 1997 picture “Kiss the Girls.”

Earlier this month, She named Weinstein as the assailant in a lengthy The New York Times, expose on Weinstein’s reign of alleged sex assault and rape in Hollywood.

Dozens of women have accused the co-founder of Miramax, and The Weinstein Company of everything from sexual harassment to rape.

He was fired from his company and has since retreated to rehab to deal with a “sexual addiction.” He’s also under criminal investigation in New York and California.

In her bombshell memoir, “All That Is Bitter and Sweet,” Judd she was repeatedly raped as a child and suffered deep psychological scars that have taken years to overcome.

Judd says she suffered the first of several sexual assaults when she was lured into a vacant storefront by an older man who offered her a quarter to play a pinball machine.

She was living in Kentucky at the time, where her family had moved after her parents divorced.

The man allegedly groped her and stuck his tongue in her mouth, she recounts. But no one would believe her when she tried to tell her parents about it.

She said she was abused by numerous men, including an unnamed family member. She also writes that she was exposed early and inappropriately to sex because of her mother’s affairs.

Her mother Naomi Judd and sister Wynonna became a famous act, The Judds.

They signed a contract with RCA Records in 1983, and charted 23 hit singles. They also won five Grammy Awards in less than a decade.

Meanwhile, Ashley said she bounced around between 13 different schools by the time she was 18, and grew up feeling unloved and un­wanted.

After her parents divorced when Ashley was 4, she began a downward spiral and began to suffer from depression within three years.

Although the memoir was detailed, her experience with Weinstein was omitted.

Judd told The New York Times she met alone in Weinstein’s hotel room for what was supposed to be a business meeting. But Weinstein quickly changed the subject.

He asked if he could give her a massage and when she said “no,” he asked her if she could give him one. She refused.

To get out of the situation, she said she promised to have sex with him after she won an Oscar for one of his films. He backed off and she fled, she said.

It’s unknown why she didn’t include the incident in her tell-all book.