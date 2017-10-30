Kate Hudson Comes Into Her Own With Sensuality, Sophistication (Pics!)

Kate Hudson spent a lot of years being stereotyped as the adolescent, all-too-ready-to-please groupie from the 2000 movie “Almost Famous.” But at 38, she’s come into her own with sophistication–and sensuality.

Her latest picture, “Marshall,” is a biopic about the early years of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Kate plays Eleanor Strubing, a New York socialite who was at the center of a racially charged trial that stoked racial prejudice on the eve of World War II.

The role, more than anything, shows that Hudson has moved on from her role as Penny Lane in “Almost Famous,” and other light-hearted fare like 2003’s “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

She’s come into her own as a “single mom of two,” she tells the Edit magazine.

That would include Ryder, 13, from her marriage to former Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson and Bingham, 6, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

She’s also the author of two books and has her own activewear fashion line–on top of her her movie career.

“Marshall,” co-starring Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown and James Cromwell, is described as a “gritty courtroom drama.” Her character is far from sympathetic and a far cry from her rom-com days.

It’s fair to say Hudson has moved on from her infatuation with surly musicians and come into her own.

