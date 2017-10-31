Can Aussie Singer Sia 'Save Sex and the City?' Offers to Play Samantha!

Sia, the Australian singer who rarely shows her face, is offering to rescue a third “Sex and the City” movie by taking over the role of sex-starved cougar Samantha Jones.

The role belonged to Kim Cattrall during the show’s six-year run on HBO and in two feature-length movies.

Plans for a third movie, however, hit a roadblock when Warner Bros. reportedly refused to meet Cattrall’s terms on a contract to reprise her role.

Cattrall, 61, later denied making so-called “diva” demands.

In any event, the show’s other stars, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristen Davis (Charlotte Goldenblatt) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), said they could not go forward with the movie.

Enter Sia.

The singer, real name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, is a huge fan of the show. That led her to volunteer to take over the part.

But the 41-year-old artist is also 20 years younger than Cattrall and 10 years younger than the other stars. Parker and Davis are 52 and Nixon is 51.

“I’ll play Sam! I’ll take the bullet. I’ll take all the haters saying, ‘She’s not Sam.’ I don’t care, I just want to see the movie,” she told Apple radio’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe

Plus, she added: “I had a very promiscuous early 20s, I can do it!”

Whether that qualifies her for the role is anyone’s guess.

For her part, Davis also hopes the movie goes forward. She recently said:

“Maybe we’ll figure out something to do, I don’t know, it would be great. I just feel like it’s a positive thing all the way around … I’m just grateful and I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other.”

Sia, a singer-songwriter, record producer and music video director, has no acting experience outside her own music videos.

She kicked up all kinds of controversy three years ago when she used pre-teen dance star Maddie Ziegler in three videos that were widely criticized for over-sexualizing Ziegler.

In one video, Ziegler was paired with then 28-year-old actor Shia LaBeouf in a highly sexualized cage fight dance.

Ziegler wore a flesh-colored leotard and LeBeouf wore flesh-colored briefs that simulated nudity.

The videos have received more than 2.7 billion views on YouTube.