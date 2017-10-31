Holy Sacrilege! Dita Von Teese Wanted to Strip at Church Halloween Party

Dita Von Teese, known for her risque Burlesque act, got a little carried away over Halloween. She offered to do a strip tease inside one of New York City’s holiest shrines. But she was shut down by the city’s leading Catholic Bishop.

Bette Middler, 71, was hosting the party Monday (Oct. 30) at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Harlem when the incident unfolded.

But the 45-year-old dancer’s act was too much for the Bishop of New York, Rev. Andrew M. L. Dietsche.

He didn’t want her performing lewd and lascivious acts inside in the religious building.

“The church banned me … Reverend Andrew M. L. Dietsche pulled the plug and said, ‘No… there is no burlesque performance in a church,'” she told Hollywood trade rag Variety.

“I have performed in a lot of churches all over the world, but they are all venues and this is a real church, so I can see their point,” she added.

Dita is in New York starring in a Broadway revival of Hello Dolly.

Cast mates David Hyde Pierce, Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber were also reportedly at the party.

Von Teese, who was famously married to ghoul rock star Marilyn Manson, will be taking her burlesque act on the road for New Year’s Eve.

She’s putting on a burlesque extravaganza at the Ace Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I was so tired of not having something glamorous to do on New Year’s Eve in LA, so why don’t I just make a glamorous show [myself]?” she told Variety.

