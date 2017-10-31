Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

Holy Sacrilege! Dita Von Teese Wanted to Strip at Church Halloween Party

But Shut Down by Bishop of New York

October 31st, 2017
Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese was ready to strip in one of New York City’s holiest shrines, until the Bishop of New York stepped in. (Photo: Dita Von Teese)

Dita Von Teese, known for her risque Burlesque act, got a little carried away over Halloween. She offered to do a strip tease inside one of New York City’s holiest shrines. But she was shut down by the city’s leading Catholic Bishop.

Bette Middler, 71, was hosting the party Monday (Oct. 30) at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Harlem when the incident unfolded.

But the 45-year-old dancer’s act was too much for the Bishop of New York, Rev. Andrew M. L. Dietsche.

He didn’t want her performing lewd and lascivious acts inside in the religious building.

“The church banned me … Reverend Andrew M. L. Dietsche pulled the plug and said, ‘No… there is no burlesque performance in a church,'” she told Hollywood trade rag Variety.

“I have performed in a lot of churches all over the world, but they are all venues and this is a real church, so I can see their point,” she added.

Dita is in New York starring in a Broadway revival of Hello Dolly.

Cast mates David Hyde Pierce, Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber were also reportedly at the party.

Von Teese, who was famously married to ghoul rock star Marilyn Manson, will be taking her burlesque act on the road for New Year’s Eve.

She’s putting on a burlesque extravaganza at the Ace Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I was so tired of not having something glamorous to do on New Year’s Eve in LA, so why don’t I just make a glamorous show [myself]?” she told Variety.

Check out her act below, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest celebrity news.




About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

