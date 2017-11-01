Kevin Spacey Appetite for Young Men Voracious as Others Come Forward

Kevin Spacey, the sexually ambiguous actor, apparently had a voracious sexual appetite for young men, suggesting Hollywood’s burgeoning sex scandal includes by straight and gay predators.

The “House of Cards” star is the latest Hollywood figure to be accused of serial sexual harassment.

Even more damning, Spacey allegedly used his position as artistic director at London’s Old Vic theater from 2004 to 2015 to trade favors and roles for sex.

Actor Anthony Rapp exposed Spacey’s predatory sexual behavior last week. He accusing the actor of making sexual advances toward him in 1986, when he was just 14 years old.

Spacey was 26 at the time.

This week three more men can forward and accused Spacey of trying to grope them. In each case, the advances were spurned.

Documentary filmmaker Tony Montana claims the “American Beauty” actor groped him at the Coronet Pub in Los Angeles in 2003.

He described the incident this way to gossip site radaronline:

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me. He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package. I put my hand down and turned his thumb back to get his hand off it. I paid for my drink and got away from him.”

Spacey, 58, allegedly followed Montana to the bathroom, so he “pushed” him and told the “drunk” actor’s friend to take him home, Montana said.

Bartender Daniel Beal claims the actor flashed his genitals and said “It’s big, isn’t it?” when he was on a break at the UK’s Goodwood Park Hotel in 2010.

He leaned over and tried to pull my hand towards it. I went back inside,” Beal told London’s Sun newspaper.

The barman said he was just 19 at the time and claimed two-time Academy Award winner offered him his expensive IWC Portofino watch to “keep him quiet.”

Actor Robert Cavazos claimed he was one of a number of younger men who approached by Spacey at the bar in the basement of London’s Old Vic.

“I myself had a couple of nasty encounters with Spacey that were on the verge of being called harassment… There are many of us who have a “Kevin Spacey story.’ It seems that so long as there was under 30 around, that was all it took to get Mr. Spacey’s interest… I don’t remember how many people told me the same story: Spacey invited them to meet with him to ‘talk about their careers.’ When they came to the theater, he had prepared a picnic with champagne on the stage, and everything beautifully lit. Every story varied in how far the picnic went, but the technique was the same. More common was that he would be at the bar of his theater, squeezing whoever would attract his attention. That’s how he touched me the second time. I never let him, but I know some people who were afraid to put a stop to it.”

The Old Vic, which initially said Spacey’s time there was above board, has since expressed “deep dismay” about the allegations.

Spacey apologized after Rapp went public. He said he was ending the ambiguity over his sexuality by living as a “gay man.”

His announcement touched off an uproar on social media. LBGT advocates criticized him using his coming out to “deflect” the allegations and linking homosexuality with pedophilia.

Meanwhile his popular show “House of Cards” has been indefinitely suspended. Filming is taking place on the sixth and final season.

Spacey plays former President Frank Underwood. He isn’t working on set at the moment, the show’s producers, Media Rights Capital and Netflix, announced.