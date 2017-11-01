What Kind of Hollywood Mogul Gets Off Masturbating in Front of Starlets?

Brett Ratner is the latest mogul to join Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood’s burgeoning sex scandal, and they have one singular thing in common: Both got off masturbating in front of young starlets. Is that the ultimate sexual power trip?

The “Rush Hour” director was accused by six women of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault at various points in his career, according to a Los Angeles Times expose.

Natasha Henstridge, now 43, charged that Ratner forced her into performing oral sex in the early 1990s after the two spent an evening hanging out at a friend’s apartment in Manhattan.

“He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” Henstridge, then 19, told The Times. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”

She was joined by actress Olivia Munn, who said Ratner masturbated in front of her in 2004. She was asked to deliver food to his trailer on the set of “After the Sunset.”

“He walked out … with his belly sticking out, no pants on, shrimp cocktail in one hand and he was furiously masturbating in the other,” said Munn. “And before I literally could even figure out where to escape or where to look, he ejaculated.”

Oddly, Weinstein often chose to masturbate in front of young starlets as well. He’s accused of assaulting or harassing more than 50 women over the course of his career.

Lauren Sivan, a news anchor on local NYC cable channel News 12 Long Island, said Weinstein masturbated in front of her during a tour of Cafe Socialista. Weinstein was an investor in the club.

He infamously allegedly ejaculated in a potted plant.

Munn said the incident with Ratner definitely affected her career.

“I’ve made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner,” the actress said. “It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won’t quit. You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can’t be connected to him anymore.”

Munn said she told her sister about the incident when it happened and even consulted a lawyer for legal advice. The lawyer told her to let the matter drop to protect her Hollywood career.

“That did leave an impact on me,’ said Munn. How broken do women have to be before people listen?”

In a 2014 article in London’s Guardian newspaper, a study asked women to come forward if an unknown man had masturbated in front of them.

More than 400 women responded in the first two hours. Many said they were children when the incidents occurred.

An Oregon man was convicted last month of masturbating in public at least five times in the past two years. He was sentenced to two and a halt years in prison.

The Oregonian newspaper reported William James Wimberly Jr. was arrested most recently in February. He was spotted strolling the aisles of a Portland baby clothing store while masturbating in front of two women.

This kind of perverted voyeurism is usually found in public parks, buses, subways, and now also apparently in the top executive suites, restaurants and hotel rooms of the rich and powerful.

“These men are severely repressed,” according to sex therapists Betty Dodson and Carlin Ross, who publish the Web site Dodson and Ross Newsletter.

Ratner has a movie deal with Warner Brothers that’s reportedly worth $450 million. His partners in the deal include Donald Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Whether that’s now in jeopardy remains to be seen.

For the record, Ratner has denied all charges through his Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer.

Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest celebrity news.