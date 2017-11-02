Jodi Foster Lashes Out at Gender Bias in Hollywood Filmmaking

Jodie Foster, who famously came out at the 2013 Golden Globes Awards, lashed out at gender bias in the film industry, saying it remains as strong as ever in Hollywood largely because women are “idealized” in most scripts.

“Even with the number of movies I’ve made, I’ve never made a movie that was about women, made by women, that was seen through women’s eyes,” she told Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

The 54-year-old actress started in films as a young teen and broke out with her scandalous portrayal as a teen prostitute in the 1976 film “Tax Driver,” with Robert De Niro.

She won Best Actress Oscars from her roles in “Accused” and “The Silence of the Lambs” among numerous other awards and has appeared in almost 50 pictures.

“There was a time in my life, for 15 or 20 years, during which every single script I read, the motivation for the female character was that they had been raped or abused as a child,” she said.

Oddly, Foster stops short of accusing the industry of outright discrimination. Instead, she says it’s because women are “idealized” in scripts.

Say what?

“I don’t think it’s an on-purpose thing, but it’s like, ‘What can I give that woman that will feel meaningful? Oh I know – she’s been raped as a child.’ So is that the only thing they can think about us that feels deep or something?” she explained.

Hollywood has been caught up on a burgeoning sex scandal following revelations that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted some 50 women over the course of his career.

Jodie revealed last year that she, too, was harassed by a movie producer when she was just 14.

She explained:

“He called me at a friend’s house on the weekend where I was having a sleepover and he pretended that we had an appointment that I’d forgotten about. My mum was out of town. He had me come to the appointment and he was talking to me and then asked me to take my jacket off and turn around so he could see my body. My agent went to his office and punched him in the face.”

Foster did not reveal producer’s identity.

Check out her 2013 Golden Globes speech below, let us know your thoughts