Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS


Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Schools Donnie Jr.: Leave Little Kids Out of Politics (See!)

Also Teaches Meaning of Halloween, Socialism

By , November 2nd, 2017

Stephen Colbert schooled Donald Trump Jr on the meaning of Halloween, Socialism and kids in politics. (Photo: ScreenCap)

Stephen Colbert took Donald Trump Jr. back to school over Trump’s snide Tweet about taking half his daughter’s Halloween candy to teach her about “Socialism.” But Donnie Jr. got his own lesson on the first rule of politics–leave your kids out of it.

Trump caused a social media uproar when he used Halloween as a teaching moment for her young daughter on Twitter.

“I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to (sic) early to teach her about socialism,” he wrote, posting a photo of his young daughter.

That was enough to send Colbert off on one of his classic screeds.

“There’s a simple rule in politics. We try to live by it. Everyone in Washington tries to live by it; you don’t bring the little kids into this,” Colbert said on a seemingly serious note.

“But you know who doesn’t care about rules in politics? The Trump family, specifically Trump’s eldest son and clone of Don Draper with gaps filled in by Frog DNA, Don Jr.” he said.

“Yes, it’s never too early to teach kids about sharing,” he pointedly added.

Trump Jr. he continued, didn’t seem to understand that Halloween is socialism.

“On Halloween kids literally go door-to-door to get candy from neighbors because kids don’t have candy and homeowners do. That’s socialism.”

In a tribute to Halloween, Colbert spelled it out for Don Jr. using bags of candy as props. But not all of them can be bought in a store.

Check out the video below to find out what we mean and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Trump’s Haywire News Conference Ignites Late Night Uproar (see!) Donald Trump Gets Thumped by Late Night Hosts Over Muslim Ban (see!) Late Night Comics Feast on Donald Trump, Mitt Romney Dinner (see!) Donald Trump Post-Election Future Not White House, But Green Room (watch!)
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

November 2nd, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , | Category: COMEDY


 


  Article Reprints




  Subscribe
To TheImproper’s Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3