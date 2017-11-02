Stephen Colbert Schools Donnie Jr.: Leave Little Kids Out of Politics (See!)

Stephen Colbert took Donald Trump Jr. back to school over Trump’s snide Tweet about taking half his daughter’s Halloween candy to teach her about “Socialism.” But Donnie Jr. got his own lesson on the first rule of politics–leave your kids out of it.

Trump caused a social media uproar when he used Halloween as a teaching moment for her young daughter on Twitter.

“I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to (sic) early to teach her about socialism,” he wrote, posting a photo of his young daughter.

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

That was enough to send Colbert off on one of his classic screeds.

“There’s a simple rule in politics. We try to live by it. Everyone in Washington tries to live by it; you don’t bring the little kids into this,” Colbert said on a seemingly serious note.

“But you know who doesn’t care about rules in politics? The Trump family, specifically Trump’s eldest son and clone of Don Draper with gaps filled in by Frog DNA, Don Jr.” he said.

“Yes, it’s never too early to teach kids about sharing,” he pointedly added.

Trump Jr. he continued, didn’t seem to understand that Halloween is socialism.

“On Halloween kids literally go door-to-door to get candy from neighbors because kids don’t have candy and homeowners do. That’s socialism.”

In a tribute to Halloween, Colbert spelled it out for Don Jr. using bags of candy as props. But not all of them can be bought in a store.

