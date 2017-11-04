Kris Jenner Already Angling to Profit Off Kardashian Family Pregnancies

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian family matriarch, thinks her daughters’ alleged pregnancies are more than blessed events. They’re profit opportunities. She’s hoping to leverage the news on their reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The family–Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Karadshian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner— have become famous simply by being famous.

Although they’ve extended their tentacles into various brand extensions, their reality television show makes it all possible. It’s in its 14th season.

Kim, who launch the show after gaining notoriety from a sex tape in 2007, is now pushing 40 with two kids and another on the way through a surrogate.

But the latest tabloid fodder has focused on Khloe, 33, and Kylie, 20. It’s been widely reported that both are on their way to becoming unwed baby mamas.

Official confirmation, however, appears to be waiting until Kris can cash in on news in the upcoming “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” season.

The 61-year-old momager says she refuses to be “tricked” into confirming the speculation.

“You have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them,” Ellen DeGeneres chided her on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies,” she replied.

“You’re waiting for your show to do it, I know that,” Ellen countered.

Kris laughed adding: “Well, you know, I get 10 percent.”

After Ellen quipped that another child could mean more cash, Kris joked: “I think she’s onto something! I could have a couple more, 10 per cent!”

The E! Entertainment Network, which airs the show, reportedly agreed to pay the Kardashians $150 million to continue the show for four more years.