FILM

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart Twilight Props Up for Auction (See!)

Opportunity to Own Rare Movie Souvenirs

By , November 6th, 2017

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner captured hearts in the Twilight movies. Now props from the film are up for auction. (Photo: Summit Entertainment)

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart captured the hearts of millions of fans in the “Twilight” movie series. Now the movie studio is hoping fans are still passionate enough to bid in an auction of props from the films.

About 600 items used in the film, from clothes and jewelry to Edward and Bella’s Wedding announcement are up for sale in the online auction.

The sale begins today (Nov. 6). The items can be viewed on Propstore.com

Twilight Auction: Items Up for Sale

Edward Cullen’s baseball jersey.

  • Alice Cullen’s High School Diploma
  • Cullen House Shelf Decorations
  • Bella Swan’s Car Keys
  • Edward Cullen’s Crushable Phone
  • Edward Cullen’s Lawn Fight Costume
  • Bella Swan’s Grey Under Shirt and Pants
  • Edward Cullen’s Proposal Shirt
  • Bella Swan’s Cliff Costume

The first movie, titled “Twilight,” debuted in 2008. Filmed on a shoestring budget, the picture was panned by critics. But it caught the imagination of young, coming-of-age moviegoers.

Pattinson and Stewart, both relatively obscure actors, were cast in the lead roles as vampire Edward Cullen and high-school sweetheart Bella Swan. Taylor Lautner played Jacob, a Native American werewolf and Cullen’s love rival.

The story of true-love between a withdrawn student and a vampire caught on with moviegoers and led to a blockbuster five-movie series.

Pattinson, Stewart and other characters became international stars.

Overall, the films earned $2.5 billion from global ticket sales on top of an equal amount from DVD sales, cable and television showings and merchandise sales, according to Forbes magazine.

This auction, however, is the first time actual props from the movies will go on sale, making them the ultimate souvenirs.

The bidding runs through Nov. 17. All items are being sold without reserve with an opening price of $50, according to the Web site.




About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

