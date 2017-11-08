Pussy Riot Provides Taste of Putin Police State in Trump America (See!)

Pussy Riot, the radical Russian punk band, goes on a dystopian ride into the bowels of a Putin-style police state to show what the future could be in a Trump-Putin world.

Nadya Tolokonnikova, a founder of the group spent two years in a Russian prison for “hooliganism” for protesting the Putin regime.

She knows, first hand, what it’s like to live in a police state and sees all the markings of burgeoning authoritarian rule in the United States.

The band, which includes a rotating 11-member lineup, released a new video for their song “Police State” to mark the anniversary of Trump’s victory and, ironically, the 1917 Russian Revolution.

“[Protesting is] much more fun than sitting in a restaurant. It’s like the best drug in the world, this feeling of unity,” she told I-D magazine in a recent interview.

A year ago, the group also released videos for their songs “Straight Outta Vagina.” They eerily predicted a Trump victory.

Authoritarianism is “spreading around the world like a sexually transmitted disease,” Tolokonnikova asserts.

advertisement

In the United States, anti-Trump Democratic voters have banded together to form what’s called “the resistance,” and recent local elections have generated a ray of hope that Democratic ideals will prevail.

Democrats won key races in New Jersey and Virginia as well as several local elections elsewhere.

The political activist has been hitting the cable news circuit.

She warned MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell about the similarities between President Trump and Russian President Putin in a recent interview.

“Our job here is to protect those institutions, like Democracy, for example. They both hate critics and they have the same attitude toward media, which is concerting to me,” she explained.

“I’ve seen how badly it can turn. I’ve seen it in front of my eyes for 17 years. And I hear it from Donald Trump the same words that Putin was using for 17 years that it is fake news.”

Check out the videos below, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest music news.

Footnote: A famous actress plays one of the guards in the music video.