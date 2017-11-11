Polish Model Anja Rubik Divinely Decadent in Vogue Paris (16 Photos!)

Anja Rubik has become a go-to model for Vogue Paris. The Polish model sizzles in her latest shoot with Inez & Vinoodh, adding new meaning to the term divinely decadent.

Rubik, now 34, has been a fashion industry figure for nearly two decades.

She was born in Rzeszów, Poland, in 1985, but her parents fled the Communist nation three years after her birth and landed in Greece. From there, she traveled the world.

Her family moved to Canada and then to South Africa, before returning to Poland after the fall of the Communist regime. Her mother, father and sister still live in Poland.

Rubik was introduced to modelling while attending a British high school in Paris.

Emmanuelle Alt handled styling for the shoot. Hair is by Malcolm Edwards and makeup is by Val Garland.

