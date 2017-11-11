Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

Polish Model Anja Rubik Divinely Decadent in Vogue Paris (16 Photos!)

Exudes Sensuality in Holy See (Through) Top

November 11th, 2017

Anja Rubik, the stunning Polish supermodel, redefines decadence in a new Vogue Paris photo spread (Photo: Inez & Vinoodh for Vogue Paris)

Anja Rubik has become a go-to model for Vogue Paris. The Polish model sizzles in her latest shoot with Inez & Vinoodh, adding new meaning to the term divinely decadent.

Rubik, now 34, has been a fashion industry figure for nearly two decades.

She was born in Rzeszów, Poland, in 1985, but her parents fled the Communist nation three years after her birth and landed in Greece. From there, she traveled the world.

Her family moved to Canada and then to South Africa, before returning to Poland after the fall of the Communist regime. Her mother, father and sister still live in Poland.

Rubik was introduced to modelling while attending a British high school in Paris.

Emmanuelle Alt handled styling for the shoot. Hair is by Malcolm Edwards and makeup is by Val Garland.

Check out her photos below.

Anaj Rubik Sexy, Sophisticated in Vogue Paris (Click Photos to Enlarge!)
Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -07Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -06Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -05Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -04Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -03Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -1Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -14Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -13Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -12Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -11Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -10Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -09Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -08Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -16 Anja Rubik for Vogue Paris -15




About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

November 11th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , , | Category: FASHION




