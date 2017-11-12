Roy Moore Gets SNL Send Up: Creepy Behavior Well Known in 'Bama (Video!)

Roy Moore, the Bible-thumping Alabama Senate candidate, has become “Saturday Night Live” fodder. Also turns out he was well-known for chasing teen-aged girls among co-workers during his time as county prosecutor.

Moore’s second in command, at the time, deputy prosecutor Teresa Jones, told CNN that it was “common knowledge” Moore trolled for teenagers.

“It was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls. Everyone we knew thought it was weird,” she said.

“We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall. But you really wouldn’t say anything to someone like that,” she added.

Jones first went public with her statement on Twitter.

#roymoore As a Deputy DA in Gadsden when Roy Moore was there, it was common knowledge about Roy’s propensity for teenage girls. I’m appalled that these women are being skewered for the truth.#MorningJoe #FoxNews — Teresa Jones (@Tjonessrq) November 10, 2017 At that time, in that atmosphere unless the girls came forward with specifics, then no, no charges could have been brought. The Weinstein, Hoffman, etc. revelations have made it far more palatable for women to come forward.#RoyMoore #FoxNews — Teresa Jones (@Tjonessrq) November 10, 2017

“As a Deputy DA in Gadsden when Roy Moore was there, it was common knowledge about Roy’s propensity for teenage girls. I’m appalled that these women are being skewered for the truth,” she wrote on the social media site.

Moore was accused of befriending a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

The girl, Leigh Corfman, now 53, told The Washington Post in an explosive expose that Moore drove her to his house, removed her clothes. He then touched her breasts through her bra and her vagina through her panties.

She said he stripped down and put her hand on his genitals over top of his underwear.

Three other women said Moore also tried to date them, around the same time, when they were teenagers. In all, The Post cited the girls on the record and 30 other sources to corroborate their stories.

Moore, however, has heated denied the allegations and is being widely supported by right-wing media, including Fox News.

Only days ago, Fox News excoriated movie hogul Harvey Weinstein for sexually assaulting women.

advertisement

“I am not guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone,” Moore said during a campaign speech in Gadsden. “To think that grown women would wait 40 years …. to bring charges is absolutely unbelievable.”

But Jones said in a follow-up Tweet that given the atmosphere at the time and Moore’s stature, it would be unlikely for a girl to come forward.

“At that time, in that atmosphere unless the girls came forward with specifics, then no, no charges could have been brought. The Weinstein, Hoffman, etc. revelations have made it far more palatable for women to come forward,” she wrote.

Republican lawmakers have criticized Moore, and GOP Sens. Steve Daines,Mont, Bill Cassidy, La. and Mike Lee, Utah, have asked him to drop out.

“SNL” had a field day lampooning Moore.

Mikey Day plays Moore in the cold open. Beck Bennett plays Vice President Mike Pence and Kate McKinnon plays Attn. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

Check out the video below.