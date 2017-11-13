Megan Fox Is Back, Hotter Than Ever, in Stunning, Scanty Lingerie (Photos!)

Megan Fox, who set the standard for Hollywood sexuality a decade ago, is back and looking hotter than ever in a new photo shoot for sexy lingerie maker Frederick’s of Hollywood.

After having three children, the 31-year-old actress and model looks stunning in a scanty, lace, high-neck chemise and lacy bra sets.

Fox gained attention in 2001 playing a regular role on television sitcom “Hope & Faith.” She made her big-screen debut three years later a role in the teen comedy “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.”

After that, Fox became one of Hollywood’s highest profile sex sirens.

Her breakout role came in 2007; she co-starred as Mikaela Banes, the love interest of Shia LaBeouf’s character, in the blockbuster action film Transformers.

Fox reprised her role in the 2009 sequel, “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” before falling out with Director Michael Bay.

Since 2014, she’s appeared as April O’Neil in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie. She reprised the role in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

Along the way, Fox married long-time boyfriend Brian Austin Green. Although the relationship has been rocky at times, they have three children together.

Fox most recently gave birth to a boy last year. Her other boys are Noah Shannon Green, five, and Bodhi Ransom Green, three.

Despite being called a “sex symbol of the highest order” and the first sex symbol of the 21st Century, Fox is intensely private.

Her next film, “Zeroville,” a comedy-drama is directed by co-star James Franco. It’s in post production.

