Johnny Depp Stars in Marilyn Manson Sexploitation Video Amid Sex Scandal

Johnny Depp, who has starred in a number of young adult films for Disney, takes a starkly different role in a sado-masochistic Marilyn Mansion video for his song “KILL4ME.” It’s the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor’s second turn in the depraved singer’s videos.

Depp’s appearance in the video comes amid a roiling sex scandal that is sweeping Hollywood and ensnaring A-list actors, producers and directors.

All have been accused of sexual harassment, sex assault or in some cases pedophilia.

In one R-rated scene, Depp rolls around nude with models Jocelyn Binder and Bailee Cowperthwaite.

Depp previously starred in Manson’s video for his song “Say10.”

In another scene, Deep sets fire to Manson’s underwear.

“At the end, when you see the underwear burning, those are mine – and that’s Johnny’s lighter – he burnt my fu*king underwear!” Manson said about the scene.

Manson said he and Depp were less than comfortable with the nude girls.

“I was embarrassed to be nude in front of these two girls, Johnny too. We’ve been friends for so long but we don’t sit around and look at each other’s undercarriages,” Manson said.

Depp and Manson have been friends for nearly two decades,” according to the 48-year-old singer, real name Brian Hugh Warner.

“We were both white trash from hillbilly country, to use the vernacular, and sharpened our teeth in Florida,” he explained.

Depp, 54, has had a rough year.

He divorced, Amber Heard, his wife of 15 months, amid allegations that he physically abused her.

He’s also been locked in a bitter court battle over his finances.

In a lawsuit filed in January, Depp accused The Management Group (TMG) of defrauding him out of tens of millions of dollars.

He claimed TMG mismanaged his finances, took out loans without his approval and hid his dire financial straits from him.