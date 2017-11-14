Ad Exodus Grows After Hannity Laughs Off Uproar Over Roy Moore (Video)

Fox News host Sean Hannity dug a deeper hole with advertisers today after laughing off the uproar over his interview with Roy Moore. Hannity defended the Republican Senate candidate, who allegedly molested or tried to date five teen girls.

After coffeemaker Keurig pulled its ads, Hannity encouraged a viewer boycott and offered prizes for videos of them smashing the machines.

But his dismissive attitude blew up in his face after advertisers 23andme, Eloquii, Hebrew National, Realtor.com and Volvo cars, walked out on his show as well.

Hannity’s ‘laughing his a** off’ at fans smashing their Keurigs, promises these prizes for best video https://t.co/34T4QKm9Ix pic.twitter.com/dqP1FIvFWB — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) November 13, 2017

A chastened Hannity today urged viewers to stop smashing their coffeemakers and tried to deflect the controversy onto a media advocacy group.

“[Keurig was] preyed upon by the most anti-free speech, pro-censorship group in the United States today…the radical leftist group Media Matters for America,” he implored, calling Keurig a “pawn” in the protest.

Hannity attributed the exodus to a “smear campaign against me to try to get me thrown off the air and get rid of all my advertisers.”

Forget the fact that Hannity and his viewers began the boycott and Hannity aided and abetted their publicity stunt.

He said nothing about his own actions, failed to take responsibility for the brouhaha and did not apologize to Keurig.

Hannity insists he is not a journalist, but a commentator. His strong defense of Moore, however, was repulsive, especially in the wake of new allegations.

advertisement

Beverly Young Nelson became the fifth woman to come forward and accuse Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Moore was in his 30s at the time.

Nelson said she met Moore while she was working at a restaurant when she was 16. Moore offered to give her a ride home, but parked behind the restaurant and began pawing her breasts.

He locked the door squeezed her neck, tried to push her head down on his crotch and tried to take off her shirt,” she said.

“I thought that he was going to rape me,” she said.

Moore insisted he never met her, and had never heard of the restaurant.

But Nelson produced her high school year book. Moore had written a personal note to her, signed, “love,” and wrote the name of the restaurant.

In separate media reports, those who know Moore said he was banned from the local mall for harassing teenage girls.

Hannity tried to argue Moore deserved the presumption of innocence, knowing full-well he would never be tried in a court.

Legal experts say the issue is not Moore’s guilt or innocence, which may never be fully known, but his fitness to serve in the U.S. Senate.

advertisement

A growing number of congressional Republicans are calling for Moore to step down, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate President Mitch McConnell.

“I believe the women, yes,” said McConnell when asked.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) declared: “If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him.”

Moore “doesn’t belong in the United States Senate,” he added.

The whole incident has left the sneering Hannity with egg on his face.