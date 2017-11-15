Kristen Stewart Finally Comes to Terms With Twilight Movie Saga (Watch!)

Kristen Stewart has finally come to terms with her breakout role in the “Twilight” film series, five years after the last of five films, “Breaking Dawn, Part 2,” was released. It was a watershed moment in more ways than one.

The 27-year-old actress starred as Bella Swan, an awkward high school student who falls in love with a mysterious outsider.

Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen was a love-lorn, but enlightened vampire, who fights against his vampire coven over his taboo love.

By the time the movie debuted in Nov. 2012, Stewart was more the ready to put the films, and overwhelming fame, behind her.

By then she’d already moved on to her next big film, 2912’s “Snow White and the Huntsman.” It led to a torrid cheating scandal with Rupert Sanders, the film’s married director.

The affair blew up her four-year relationship with her Twilight co-star. The off-screen romance was a big part of “Twilight’s” marketing and the “Twilight” myth of eternal true love.

Judging by the roles that followed, Stewart tried to put as much distance as possible between herself and Bella Swan. In the biggest shocker of all, Stewart came out as gay, or “sexually fluid” as she put it, in the Sept. issue of Elle magazine.

But she’s had five years to reflect on the Twilight films and seems to be more grateful for the experience.

She was an emerging actress who had won rave reviews as a child actress in the 2002 thriller “Panic Room,” when she landed the part. The “Twilight” movie series she now says, “made her who she is.”

She explained to E! News in a red-carpet interview:

“Every part that I’ve ever played has shaped me in such a significant way … I know from an outsider’s perspective you might have something to say about that like in general. But I kind of view it as every other thing that I’ve invested in and really loved. And I’m lucky to have had that experience. I never really look back at my life and go, ‘What did that mean?’ I got a lot from it and it’s made me who I am.”

She called Breaking Dawn Part 2’s five year anniversary “trippy.”

For his part, Robert, 31, has said his life became “a lot less stressful” since the popular saga came to an end in 2012 He’s thankful he no longer comes under the scrutiny he used to and is able to make more fulfilling career choices.

“In terms of the work I’m doing now, it feels more honest and authentic,” he says. “I used to be treated like a baby bird that needed to be protected from the outside world and I hated that.”

Kristen’s most recent movie was “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” She has three films coming out next year, “Lizzie,” “Underwater” and “JT LeRoy.” All are in post-production.

Check out the video below, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest movie news.