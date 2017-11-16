Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

Nicki Minaj Has Sexy Threesome With Two Hot Nicki 'Clones' (Photos!)

Paper Mag Pose Out to Break Internet

By , November 16th, 2017

Rapper Nicki Minaj tries to outdo Kim Kardashian with her own sexy Paper magazine cover. (Photo by Ellen Von Unwerth for Paper)

Rapper Nicki Minaj is a triple threat on the cover of the new Paper magazine. She rocks with two sexy “clones” in a pose that she said would challenge Kim Kardashian’s infamous 2014 bare butt cover photo.

The “Anaconda” rapper appears in the Winter 2017 issue in a highly sexualized photo spread, shot by renowned fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth.

The cover photo shows her sitting topless on a leopard skin chair with legs spread. Two scantily clad “clones” hang on her in very suggestive poses. One is grabbing her breast.

The cover is titled “Minaj A Trois’ a play on the phrase menage a trois, the term for three-way sex.

Kardashian posed for the Winter 2014 issue baring her bare, oiled-up butt.

“Wanna Minaj? @papermagazine photos by @ellenvonunwerth #BreakTheInternet edition,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

The hip hop queen styled the shoot herself and uploaded a behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram page.

In the footage, Nicki is seen kissing a ‘clone’ of herself and writhing around in a bath tub.

Kim, 37, showed her support behind the pop star’s own attempt to “break the internet” by liking the image and commenting with three fire emojis.

Check out Nicki’s photos, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest celebrity news.

Nicki Minaj Mixes It Up in ‘Minaj a Trois’ (Click Photos to Enlarge!)
Nicki Minaj 07Nicki Minaj 06Nicki Minaj 05Nicki Minaj 04Nicki Minaj 03Nicki Minaj 02Nicki Minaj 11Nicki Minaj 10Nicki Minaj 09Nicki Minaj 08




November 16th, 2017




