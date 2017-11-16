Nicki Minaj Has Sexy Threesome With Two Hot Nicki 'Clones' (Photos!)

Rapper Nicki Minaj is a triple threat on the cover of the new Paper magazine. She rocks with two sexy “clones” in a pose that she said would challenge Kim Kardashian’s infamous 2014 bare butt cover photo.

The “Anaconda” rapper appears in the Winter 2017 issue in a highly sexualized photo spread, shot by renowned fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth.

The cover photo shows her sitting topless on a leopard skin chair with legs spread. Two scantily clad “clones” hang on her in very suggestive poses. One is grabbing her breast.

The cover is titled “Minaj A Trois’ a play on the phrase menage a trois, the term for three-way sex.

Kardashian posed for the Winter 2014 issue baring her bare, oiled-up butt.

“Wanna Minaj? @papermagazine photos by @ellenvonunwerth #BreakTheInternet edition,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

The hip hop queen styled the shoot herself and uploaded a behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram page.

In the footage, Nicki is seen kissing a ‘clone’ of herself and writhing around in a bath tub.

Kim, 37, showed her support behind the pop star’s own attempt to “break the internet” by liking the image and commenting with three fire emojis.

Check out Nicki's photos, let us know your thoughts