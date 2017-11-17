Stephen Colbert Tackles Politics of Sexual Misconduct on Capitol Hill (See!)

Stephen Colbert provided some equal-opportunity insights into sexual harassment allegations against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken and child molestation charges against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. But beware false equivalency.

Franken was put on the spot after he was accused by Leeann Tweeden, a former Hooter girl, Playboy model and protege of hard-right commentator Sean Hannity.

Moore has been accused by nine women of trolling them for sex when they were teenagers and sexually groping some of them. At the time, he was in his 30s.

Moore was reportedly banned from the local shopping mall where teens congregated because of his persistent efforts to solicit young girls for sex, according to media reports.

The Alabama Republican has denied the charges and accused the women of lying, even though one produced her high school yearbook with a “love” note from him.

His lawyer later suggested the signature might be forged, but Colbert wasn’t buying it.

“Let’s compare Roy Moore’s known signatures… with that in the yearbook. See? Three totally different signatures by the same guy,” he said, holding up the examples.

Colbert also wasn’t buying Franken’s explanation for a photo that showed him reaching for Tweeden’s breasts while she was asleep on an Air Force plane following their USO Tour in Iraq.

Franken said the photo was intended to be funny; Colbert thought otherwise.

“That photo was intended to embarrass her, that’s why he did it when she was asleep. Nobody goes up to their buddy when they’re awake and says can I draw a penis on your forehead,” he said.

“Your movie ‘Stuart Saves His Family’ was intended to be funny but was it? No,” Colbert jibed.

Tweeden also said Franken, a “Saturday Nigh Live” alumnus, wrote a skit for the show in which he kisses her. He insisted on rehearsing the kiss and forcefully stuck his tongue into her mouth, she charged.

Franken said he remembered the rehearsal differently, but apologized in two separate statements and called for an ethics investigation into his behavior.

Moore continued to insist that all nine women plus at least 30 other sources are lying.

More than a dozen women also accused President Donald Trump of groping or sexually assaulting them. But he also insists all are lying, despite his infamous “pussy grabbing” comments to TV personality Billy Bush.

