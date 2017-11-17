Al Franken's Military 'Escort' on USO Tour Disputes Leeann Tweeden Claims

A former military officer claiming to be Al Franken’s escort during his 2006 USO tour with Leeann Tweeden is disputing the former Playboy model and Hannity protege’s account of being sexual harassed by the then-comedian.

Tweeden made her allegations Thursday (Nov. 16) at a news conference, claiming Franken “forcefully” kissed her and stuck his tongue in her mouth.

He had an escort on every base during waking hours…I even stayed with him in the bathroom…If I saw anything that was inappropriate, it was my job to report it…BTW I am an independent, who did Leeanne vote for??? — TT (@TheTabbasco) November 16, 2017

Tweeden also produced a photo showing Franken reaching for her breasts while she was sleeping on the Air Force transport plane home, claiming it was meant to “embarass” her.

She said today on ABC’s “Good Morning America (GMA)” that the photo was an “in your face” final shot in a week when she was “belittled and humiliated.”

But a man who identifies himself as “TT” on Twitter said today he was Franken’s “escort officer” on the trip. His recollection of the tour is starkly different than Tweeden’s.

“Strange, I was Al Frankin’s Escort officer…I don’t remember any of this except there was a lot of good natured joking in a crowded room…I was with him the entire time on base…” he wrote.

“He had an escort on every base during waking hours…I even stayed with him in the bathroom…If I saw anything that was inappropriate, it was my job to report it…BTW I am an independent, who did Leeanne vote for???” he added.

Tweeden’s credibility has been called into question because her accusations may be exaggerated and politically motivated.

IM reported yesterday that Tweeden was a protege of hard-right Fox News commentator Sean Hannity and appeared regularly on two Hannity Fox News shows.

She’s also a supporter of President Donald Trump and has published photos with him at one of his golf courses during a charity event.

But most damning of all, former Trump adviser Roger Stone tweeted that Al Franken was facing sexual misconduct charges hours before Tweeden went public.

Stone is under investigation for his involvement in possible collusion between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russian hackers directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For his part, Franken said his recollection of the rehearsal is different, but apologized to Tweeden nonetheless. He said the photo was supposed to be funny, but in hindsight was in bad taste.

He has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to weigh in on the incident.

The former military officer describes himself on Twitter this way: “Ret. Spec ops Pilot, Race Car driver, space geek who used to b a conservative till the Rep party was hijacked by the anti-education crazies, i seek truth!”

While Tweeden’s background doesn’t excuse Franken’s behavior, it does provide some context to her charges, which may be exaggerated and politically motivated.

Click here to see her on Hannity's show.

