Is Al Franken Being Railroaded by Hard-Core, Trump-Supporting Zealots?

Leeann Tweeden’s political connections make her allegations suspect about Al Franken’s sexual harassment. (Photo: Leeann Tweeden/Instagram)
Isn’t it amazing? Suddenly, out of nowhere, Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, is being accused of sexual assault–by two Trump supporters, no less–just as Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation is bearing fruit and the GOP’s Alabama Senate candidate is turning out to be a serial child molester.
Added to that, Vice President Pence and Don Jr. are twisting slowly in the wind; Attorney General Jeff Sessions is proving to be a flat-out liar; Trump can’t seem to keep track of the mass shootings and the Dems have taken Virginia and Oklahoma.
So what does the hard-right do? It follows a predictable pattern: Deflect, deflect, deflect…
I’m sorry, but something is rotten when two Trump supporting, right-wing zealots come forward with bottom-of-the-barrel accusations directed at one of the Senate’s most outspoken liberals, and no one–not even Dems–is crying foul.
No one has yet to step up and say: “Hey, wait a minute, what’s going on, here?”
Are we that hyper-sensitive to a ridiculously thin claim of harassment that it warrants immediately dominating the national news cycle?
God forbid anyone ignore it; you might be accused of condoning it, and that would be the end of you, too.
How ironic that Fox News Republicans ridicule “political correctness” when it comes to gun control, LGBT rights, transgenders and gay marriage, but suddenly take a stand on political correctness when it involves sexual harassment allegations against a leading Democrat.
How about this? Wait for the facts (as Trump always famously claims) before jumping to conclusions.
But, no. Spineless Democrats instantly denounced Franken and distanced themselves from their colleague after the slightest hint of impropriety.
As crazy as they are, Republicans have no compunction about political correctness when it comes to unwavering loyalty for a scumbag like Roy Moore, especially considering how obviously guilty he is.
Think about it. He wrote a signed “love” note in the high school yearbook of one of his victims. Then, his lawyer had the audacity to suggest it was forged.
Even if he was caught with the body of a fourteen year-old girl in the trunk of his car, the Republicans would find a way to blame Hillary. But, not the Democrats.
Accuse a liberal of blinking the wrong way, and the Dems will buy into it, hook, line and sinker. They’ll apologize and call for an immediate resignation without once stopping to look at the circumstances.
Isn’t it just a little suspicious that Tweeden, a Trump supporter and Sean Hannity protege, jumps out of the woodwork with allegations right about the time their Senate candidate is going down in flames?
Seriously?
Even more suspiciously, Trump operative and Republican dirty trickster Roger Stone was Tweeting about Franken’s comeuppance hours before Tweeden went public. How did he know, if not from being in on the plot?
What’s brutally ironic is the fact that hard-Right supporters have branded Roy Moore’s nine accusers “publicity seekers.”
Tweeden, on the other hand, has never been able to cross the line from notoriety to fame, despite look-at-me pictorials in Playboy and FHM magazine.
She’s basically a failed Kim Kardashian, likely one of thousands who live on the fringes of celebrity desperately seeking to trade the “No-List” for another shot at the limelight.
Yet, no one seems to have the temerity to question whether she’s a “publicity seeker.”
No, sir. Her little skit-gone-bad and frat-boy prank photo is being equated with federal judges who solicit teenage girls for sex at shopping malls and a naked Harvey Weinstein masturbating in front of Hollywood starlets.
Talk about false equivalency.
What’s next? “He looked at me so weird, so I had to run to the eye-wash station to get his image out of my brain. That’s why it took me 20 years to tell my story.”
Does anyone find it a bit odd that she mentions her father, Vietnam, her husband, the Air Force, the troops in the Middle East, and 9/11 to explain herself.
You’d think she was wrapping herself in the flag just to play for sympathy and burnish her own questionable reputation.
“My father, brother, husband, cousin, neighbor’s nephew’s dog, and piano teacher’s great grandson are all in the military, so that means you should believe me, no matter what.”
Then there’s the controversy over the photo.
At the moment, no one seems to know who took it. Did she play along? Was she really asleep? Was it done without her knowledge? Only Franken, Tweeden, and the photographer know for sure.
So far, the only independent witness to come forward is Franken’s military escort during his 2006 USO tour with Tweeden. He sharply disputes the Hannity protege’s account of her interaction with the then-comedian.
“Strange, I was Al Frankin’s Escort officer…I don’t remember any of this except there was a lot of good-natured joking in a crowded room…I was with him the entire time on base…” he wrote on Twitter.
“He had an escort on every base during waking hours… I even stayed with him in the bathroom… If I saw anything that was inappropriate, it was my job to report it… BTW I am an independent, who did Leeanne vote for???” he asked, drawning the obvious political connection.
Whatever the case, does a prank, fake “boob grab” photo really rise to the level of assault?
The line being drawn where males and females can no longer kid around is growing increasingly one-sided. Taking the photo without someone’s consent isn’t okay, but none of us know the context. And, that’s a major factor.
As Stephen Colbert noted on his show last night (Nov. 16), “nobody goes up to their buddy when he’s awake and says, ‘hey, can I draw a penis on your forehead.'”
In short, it was a stupid frat-boy prank. Now it’s being portrayed in an entirely different light. We’re right to suspect possible political reasons.
Next up, we have Melanie Morgan. She’s a conservative blogger who idolizes right-wing lunatic Laura Ingraham and Fox News to the point she’s posted a photo of her network appearance on her Twitter page.
She says Franken harassed her by “calling her several times.” Spooky. Did he breathe heavy, too?
She also claims she would be “happy to testify in front of a Senate ethics committee.” Of course, she would. She’d get to plug her conservative, fake news-peddling website a hundred times an hour.
Just take one look at her blog. It’s a right-wing landfill, overflowing with negative stories about – surprise – Al Franken.
She also takes pot shots at advertisers who dropped Hannity for his ridiculous Roy Moore defense and Shepard Smith, who demolished the hard-right, Clinton/Uranium One fantasy scandal in front of–gasp–Fox News viewers.
Forget about Moore’s teenage accusers, Trump’s pussy-grabbing, Russian hacking, Don Jr.’s emails, Comey’s firing and Sessions’ lying, folks. Al Franken allegedly kissed a Playboy model a little too hard 10 years ago, during a skit rehearsal that included a kissing scene.
Franken has asked for a Senate Ethics Committee investigation to clear the air, but stopping there would hardly get to the bottom of sexual harassment, sexual assault and child molestation charges leveled at Moore and Trump.
If the committee launches a probe, it’s duty-bound to call for Moore’s and Trump’s accusers to testify under oath about their sexual misconduct allegations.
Both Moore and Trump have called them liars. Let’s see who’s willing to risk perjury to stand by their claims.
Also, please spare all the whining about slut-shaming and victim blaming. Tweeden and Morgan are hard-core political operatives who need to get all the scrutiny they so richly deserve.
Is Al Franken Being Railroaded by Hard-Core, Trump-Supporting Zealots?
Leann Tweeden, Melanie Morgan Bear Scrutiny
Leeann Tweeden’s political connections make her allegations suspect about Al Franken’s sexual harassment. (Photo: Leeann Tweeden/Instagram)
Isn’t it amazing? Suddenly, out of nowhere, Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, is being accused of sexual assault–by two Trump supporters, no less–just as Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation is bearing fruit and the GOP’s Alabama Senate candidate is turning out to be a serial child molester.
Added to that, Vice President Pence and Don Jr. are twisting slowly in the wind; Attorney General Jeff Sessions is proving to be a flat-out liar; Trump can’t seem to keep track of the mass shootings and the Dems have taken Virginia and Oklahoma.
So what does the hard-right do? It follows a predictable pattern: Deflect, deflect, deflect…
I’m sorry, but something is rotten when two Trump supporting, right-wing zealots come forward with bottom-of-the-barrel accusations directed at one of the Senate’s most outspoken liberals, and no one–not even Dems–is crying foul.
No one has yet to step up and say: “Hey, wait a minute, what’s going on, here?”
Are we that hyper-sensitive to a ridiculously thin claim of harassment that it warrants immediately dominating the national news cycle?
God forbid anyone ignore it; you might be accused of condoning it, and that would be the end of you, too.
How ironic that Fox News Republicans ridicule “political correctness” when it comes to gun control, LGBT rights, transgenders and gay marriage, but suddenly take a stand on political correctness when it involves sexual harassment allegations against a leading Democrat.
How about this? Wait for the facts (as Trump always famously claims) before jumping to conclusions.
But, no. Spineless Democrats instantly denounced Franken and distanced themselves from their colleague after the slightest hint of impropriety.
As crazy as they are, Republicans have no compunction about political correctness when it comes to unwavering loyalty for a scumbag like Roy Moore, especially considering how obviously guilty he is.
Think about it. He wrote a signed “love” note in the high school yearbook of one of his victims. Then, his lawyer had the audacity to suggest it was forged.
Even if he was caught with the body of a fourteen year-old girl in the trunk of his car, the Republicans would find a way to blame Hillary. But, not the Democrats.
Accuse a liberal of blinking the wrong way, and the Dems will buy into it, hook, line and sinker. They’ll apologize and call for an immediate resignation without once stopping to look at the circumstances.
Isn’t it just a little suspicious that Tweeden, a Trump supporter and Sean Hannity protege, jumps out of the woodwork with allegations right about the time their Senate candidate is going down in flames?
Seriously?
Even more suspiciously, Trump operative and Republican dirty trickster Roger Stone was Tweeting about Franken’s comeuppance hours before Tweeden went public. How did he know, if not from being in on the plot?
What’s brutally ironic is the fact that hard-Right supporters have branded Roy Moore’s nine accusers “publicity seekers.”
Tweeden, on the other hand, has never been able to cross the line from notoriety to fame, despite look-at-me pictorials in Playboy and FHM magazine.
She’s basically a failed Kim Kardashian, likely one of thousands who live on the fringes of celebrity desperately seeking to trade the “No-List” for another shot at the limelight.
Yet, no one seems to have the temerity to question whether she’s a “publicity seeker.”
No, sir. Her little skit-gone-bad and frat-boy prank photo is being equated with federal judges who solicit teenage girls for sex at shopping malls and a naked Harvey Weinstein masturbating in front of Hollywood starlets.
Talk about false equivalency.
What’s next? “He looked at me so weird, so I had to run to the eye-wash station to get his image out of my brain. That’s why it took me 20 years to tell my story.”
Does anyone find it a bit odd that she mentions her father, Vietnam, her husband, the Air Force, the troops in the Middle East, and 9/11 to explain herself.
You’d think she was wrapping herself in the flag just to play for sympathy and burnish her own questionable reputation.
“My father, brother, husband, cousin, neighbor’s nephew’s dog, and piano teacher’s great grandson are all in the military, so that means you should believe me, no matter what.”
Then there’s the controversy over the photo.
At the moment, no one seems to know who took it. Did she play along? Was she really asleep? Was it done without her knowledge? Only Franken, Tweeden, and the photographer know for sure.
So far, the only independent witness to come forward is Franken’s military escort during his 2006 USO tour with Tweeden. He sharply disputes the Hannity protege’s account of her interaction with the then-comedian.
“Strange, I was Al Frankin’s Escort officer…I don’t remember any of this except there was a lot of good-natured joking in a crowded room…I was with him the entire time on base…” he wrote on Twitter.
“He had an escort on every base during waking hours… I even stayed with him in the bathroom… If I saw anything that was inappropriate, it was my job to report it… BTW I am an independent, who did Leeanne vote for???” he asked, drawning the obvious political connection.
Whatever the case, does a prank, fake “boob grab” photo really rise to the level of assault?
The line being drawn where males and females can no longer kid around is growing increasingly one-sided. Taking the photo without someone’s consent isn’t okay, but none of us know the context. And, that’s a major factor.
As Stephen Colbert noted on his show last night (Nov. 16), “nobody goes up to their buddy when he’s awake and says, ‘hey, can I draw a penis on your forehead.'”
In short, it was a stupid frat-boy prank. Now it’s being portrayed in an entirely different light. We’re right to suspect possible political reasons.
Next up, we have Melanie Morgan. She’s a conservative blogger who idolizes right-wing lunatic Laura Ingraham and Fox News to the point she’s posted a photo of her network appearance on her Twitter page.
She says Franken harassed her by “calling her several times.” Spooky. Did he breathe heavy, too?
She also claims she would be “happy to testify in front of a Senate ethics committee.” Of course, she would. She’d get to plug her conservative, fake news-peddling website a hundred times an hour.
Just take one look at her blog. It’s a right-wing landfill, overflowing with negative stories about – surprise – Al Franken.
She also takes pot shots at advertisers who dropped Hannity for his ridiculous Roy Moore defense and Shepard Smith, who demolished the hard-right, Clinton/Uranium One fantasy scandal in front of–gasp–Fox News viewers.
Forget about Moore’s teenage accusers, Trump’s pussy-grabbing, Russian hacking, Don Jr.’s emails, Comey’s firing and Sessions’ lying, folks. Al Franken allegedly kissed a Playboy model a little too hard 10 years ago, during a skit rehearsal that included a kissing scene.
Franken has asked for a Senate Ethics Committee investigation to clear the air, but stopping there would hardly get to the bottom of sexual harassment, sexual assault and child molestation charges leveled at Moore and Trump.
If the committee launches a probe, it’s duty-bound to call for Moore’s and Trump’s accusers to testify under oath about their sexual misconduct allegations.
Both Moore and Trump have called them liars. Let’s see who’s willing to risk perjury to stand by their claims.
Also, please spare all the whining about slut-shaming and victim blaming. Tweeden and Morgan are hard-core political operatives who need to get all the scrutiny they so richly deserve.
EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS
November 17th, 2017 | Tags: Al Frankin, All Franken Sex Assault, Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Leeann Tweeden, Melanie Moore, Roy Moore, Roy Moore child molestation, Vice President Pence | Category: COMMENTARY, CULTURE, POLITICS