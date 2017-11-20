Leeann Tweeden Busted For Lying on Howard Stern and It Was a Big One

Leeann Tweeden, the former Playboy model, Hooter’s girl and hard-Right talking head who has accused Sen. Al Franken of sexual harassment, was caught lying during an interview on the Howard Stern’s radio show and it was a big one.

Tweeden appeared on the show to promote her semi-nude 2007 photo spread in lad magazine FHM, a year after her USO Tour with Franken in Iraq.

It was a typical, unabashed Stern interview. Tweeden appeared to by totally in touch with, and carefree, about her sexuality.

She talked laughingly about not wearing panties, flashing her butt crack, losing her virginity at 14 and running away with a 30-year-old man when she was 17.

Here she is yuking it up at a gala in his honor 3 yrs after that distressing “assault”. I thought she said she avoided him after the kiss? pic.twitter.com/yoAhqdXSyn — American Dad 🇺🇸 (@okiedokiepokey) November 19, 2017

Ironically, Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore has been sharply criticized for soliciting sex from underage teenagers, including molesting a girl when she was 14 and he was 32, casting a shadow over his campaign.

She even dressed for the part for Stern.

“Howard’s a man, he likes pretty ladies, so I thought I’d dress sexy for him,” said Tweeden during the show’s intro. She was wearing a tight, midriff-baring tee-shirt that showed off her ample cleavage.

“You’ve got good boobs,” said Stern during the interview. “Are those you’re real boobs?”

“No, actually,” Tweeden replied.

She also laughed off a non-stop stream of lewd comments from Stern’s sidekick Artie Lange.

In her statement about Franken’s alleged harassment, Tweeden said she never kept the incident “a secret,” openly discussing it with friends, family and co-workers in the 11 years before going public.

But, oddly, she never mentioned it on the Stern show, despite talking extensively about other aspects of her career and background.

Among other “revelations,” Tweeden said she once blew-off George Clooney, who was “hovering around” her and her girlfriends at a Los Angeles bar during filming of “Ocean’s 11” in 2010.

The Clooney story seems apocryphal given the fact that he was in a two-year relationship with Italian actress Elisabetta Canalis at the time. They broke up in 2011, and he immediately began dating wrestler Stacy Keibler that summer, according to People.

For what it’s worth, she said she also turned down Derek Jeter during his rookie season with the New York Yankees.

Tweeden wasn’t above telling little white lies.

She claimed she was 5-feet, 7-inches tall, even though her official biography lists her at 5-feet, 5-inches tall. No big deal, except when you’re a model, height matters.

But then, Stern stumbled on something in her biography that proved to be a whopper. Tweeden said she “turned down going to Harvard to model.”

Stern wasn’t buying it.

“When you say you were going to go, you didn’t get in?” he questioned. “They have a wet tee-shirt department?” he quipped.

“Here’s something I don’t like,” Stern pressed. “It says in your bio you were going to go to Harvard, but you decided to model. “But you didn’t get into Harvard, so you can’t say you were going to go.”

What’s troubling about the exchange is that Tweeden doubled down on the lie, instead of just admitting she faked it. “Well, I could even be accepted now, if I wanted to,” she said.

Tweeden bolstered her claim by saying she graduated high school at 16, but according to her official biography, she graduated from Osbourn Park Senior High School in Prince William County, Va., in 1991 when she was 18 like most other students.

The interview is relevant because it sheds light on Tweeden’s credibility just like Donald Trump’s telling Stern interview caused such a stir during the 2016 presidential campaign.

What’s more, her interview raises even more questions about her sexual assault allegations.

Her accusations against Franken are based solely on her own account, which already has been called into question.

Despite some complaints that Tweeden is being slut-shamed and victim-blamed, critics say her actions appear to be politically motivated, especially since other parts of her story don’t add up.

Tweeden is a protege of hard-right Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, who has been widely accused of advancing specious conspiracy theories and fake news to smear Democrats, particularly Franken and Hillary Clinton.

Both Hannity and Trump operative and GOP dirty trickster Roger Stone revealed that Franken was going to face allegations hours before Tweeden went public.

In any event, check out her interview below. The discussion about Harvard starts at 26:37 into the interview.