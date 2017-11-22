Kevin Spacey Faces New Probe Over Alleged 2005 Sex Assault in London

Kevin Spacey is facing a new investigation by Scotland Yard over an alleged 2005 sex assault in Lambeth, south London. This is the second investigation involving his time as artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre from 2004 to 2013.

Scotland Yard officials confirmed the latest investigation of the “House of Cards” star.

The second alleged victim reportedly was an aspiring actor who sought career advice from Spacey, according to Hollywood trade rag Variety.

The Old Vic revealed that more than 20 people have made allegations against the 58-year-old actor during his stint at the theatre.

The theatre claimed a “cult of personality” had existed around Spacey, and his status and stardom had stopped people, in particular young actors and junior staff, from speaking out about his alleged actions.

“Despite having the appropriate escalation processes in place, it was claimed that those affected felt unable to raise concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability,” theater management said in a statement.

“This is clearly unacceptable and the Old Vic truly apologizes for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely,” it added.

All but two incidents were said to have occurred before 2009. Only one person had previously made a complaint, the theater said.

The Old Vic also stressed that “no legal claims, formal grievances, formal disputes, settlement agreements or payments made or authorized were made at all in relation to Kevin Spacey during his tenure”.

The Police said issued the following statement:

“It is alleged a man assaulted another man (Victim 1) in 2008 in Lambeth. On Friday, November 17 a further allegation was made about the same man. The allegations are of sexual assaults against a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”

The ‘American Beauty’ actor has yet to comment on the allegations. Spacey is currently in rehab to treat a sex addiction.