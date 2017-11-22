Jennifer Lawrence Ends May-December Romance With Darren Aronofsky

Jennnifer Lawrence and Director Darren Aronofsky have reportedly parted ways after a year of dating, but remain friends, sources say. The were last spotted together at the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The 27-year-old actress and Aronofsky, who directed her in her latest movie “Mother!,” raised eyebrows when they were romantically linked because of their 21-year age difference.

It’s unknown whether the movie played a role in their split. It bombed at the box office and was panned by critics who questioned whether it was the right role for Lawrence.

The “Silver Linings Playbook” actress previously dated Nicholas Hoult and Chris Martin.

She said in a recent interview she had a “crush” on Aronofsky before they worked together on “Mother!”

“I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, and that was like a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me,” she said.

“We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt. He never told me how he felt.

“I mean, I assumed. We just formed a friendship and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie, once we started working. And then once the movie was done, I was like, ‘All right! You’re my boyfriend,'” she added.

Aronofsky, who is old enough to be Lawrence’s father, has an 11-year-old son Henry with former partner Rachel Weisz.

“For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human. I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him,” she said.