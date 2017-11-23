Jeremy Piven Rising Among Hollywood Serial Abusers; Now Five Accusers

Jeremy Piven, best known for his role in the HBO series “Entourage,” is rising in the ranks of Hollywood’s alleged serial abusers. A fifth woman has now come forward with her own horror story about the actor’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Anastasia Taneie said Piven cornered her in a darkened corridor and groped her breasts and genitals while she was working as a background actress on Entourage in 2009.

“I was scared at the time nobody was going to believe me. I didn’t want to make a scene. I just wanted to go home,” she told pop culture Web site BuzzFeed.

“It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever experienced.”

At the time, Taneie was 23 and Piven was 44, a 21-year age difference.

Piven, now 52, has denied all accusations. He claims he passed a lie detector test earlier this month, proving his innocence.

Such tests, however, are unreliable and can’t be used as evidence in legal procedings.

“Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this,” he said at the time.

The four other women include actress Ariane Bellamar, 39, who appeared “Entourage,” “Love Hollywood Style,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Suicide Squad” and other films.

Bellamar, a former Playboy playmate, said Piven cornered her and forcefully fondled her breasts and buttocks on two occasions, once at the mansion and once on set.

She also said Piven sent her “abusive, explicit” texts.

Araceli Giacoman, another background actor on the show, confirmed at least part of Bellamar’s claims. He told BuzzFeed he saw her and Piven together heading for a dark are of the set.

She added that Taneie looked “a little distraught” and “shaken” when she returned.

Andy Lobo, also a set extra, said Bellamar told him about the assault when it happened. Her mother also confirmed her account.

After she rebuffed his advances, she said Piven had the audacity to claim she came on to him and asked to have her removed from the set.

Tiffany Bacon Scourby, an advertising executive, told People she decided to come forward after Bellamar accused Piven of sexual assault on Oct. 30.

Scourby and another accuser, Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman. told similar stories.

Piven is already facing repercussions. A pre-taped appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was pulled following reports of the incidents.

The actor is currently starring in CBS series Wisdom of the Crowd. The network says it is investigating the allegations.

The sex scandal has been sweeping through Hollywood since movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, 65, was accused in a New York Times expose last month of groping, assaulting or harassing eight women, including actress Ashley Judd.

Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have also come forward with accounts of their own encounters.

Weinstein says all his interactions were consensual, although he is seeking counseling.

Director Brett Ratner has been accused of harassment or sexual misconduct by six women. Director James Toback has also been hit with multiple allegations.