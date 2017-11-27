Harry Shatters Royal Tradition With Megan Markle Engagement

Prince Harry, the brother of England’s future king, has shattered Royal tradition and dragged the monarchy into the modern era with his engagement to Megan Markle, an American actress and divorcee who is from a mixed race Jewish family.

With William in line to be king and his children the next in line behind him, Harry’s role in royal affairs has steadily diminished.

Instead, he seems determined to make the royal family more reflective of modern society, something that would make his mother, the late-Princess Diana proud.

Diana was known as the “people’s princess” and put a more human face on the monarchy.

Prince Charles announced the engagement earlier today (Nov. 17), confirming the pair will marry in the spring next year.

William and wife Catherine,who have son Prince George, 4, and two-year-old daughter Charlotte, were reportedly delighted to hear the news after growing close to Meghan over the last 16 months.

The royal couple are expecting a third child next year.

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” they said in a statement.

Harry and Megan have been dating for 16 months.

Harry’s grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are also said to be “delighted” by the engagement.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness,” they said on the Royal Twitter account.

Harry, 33, popped the question to the 36-year-old star in London earlier this month.

Charles, 69, made the following statement:

“His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Harry was best man when William and Catherine tied the knot on April 29, 2011. it remains to be seen whether William will reciprocate.

Harry, who is currently fifth-in-line to the throne, will also need Queen Elizabeth’s permission to marry the brunette beauty – but it looks like she’s ready to grant it, according to royal watchers.

“The couple arrived in time for tea at around 5 pm. It is the queen’s favorite part of the day and she loves it when her grandchildren are able to join her. She normally sits for half an hour eating from a selection of sandwiches, fruit or plain scones and cake. It is served with her own blend of Darjeeling and Assam tea, known as Queen Mary’s blend.”

Meghan’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, were equally excited by the engagement.

Prince Harry is also expected to ask the Archbishop of Canterbury for his blessing and a church wedding, even thought Megan is a divorcee. But that shouldn’t be a roadblock.

“The Abbey follows the General Synod Ruling of 2002. Since then it has been possible for divorced people to be married in the Church of England,” the church said in a statement.

The prince, who has lived a randy life as a bachelor, has dated a number of English beauties as well aslingerie models, TV personalities and pop stars.

Before Megan, Harry’s last known girlfriend was English pop star Ellie Goulding. They were spotted together at Audi Polo challenge in Coworth Park, Berkshire, last year.

Harry’s last serious relationship was with actress Cressida Bonas. They broke up in 2014. Bonas was pals with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

She also had royal lineage. She’s the daughter of Lady Mary Gaye Curzon (whose father was the 6th Earl Howe) and Old Harrovian Jeffrey Bonas, according to London’s Daily Mail.

Harry dated Florence Brudenell-Bruce following his split from Chelsy Davy in 2011, But she was ultimately turned off by the attention that came with dating a royal.

She is the daughter of Ernest Brudenell-Bruce, 3rd Marquess of Ailesbury,