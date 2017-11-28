Naked Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kanye to 'Style' Her at Wild Kardashian Party

Jennifer Lawrence has been obsessed with Kim Kardashian and her reality television show for more than a decade, so when she finally got a chance to party with momager Kris Jenner, it quickly turned into a drunken love fest.

After downing what she says was five martinis, Lawrence ended up naked in Jenner’s gargantuan closet asking for rapper Kanye West to “style her.”

Wife Kim, 37, said she was shocked to see Lawrence “fully butt naked” in her mother’s wardrobe.

“You said, ‘I’m not joking, I really want Kanye to style me,’ and so I said, ‘OK,'” Kim said during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” which Lawrence guest-hosted.

“I come back in, and you’re fully butt naked. I feel like I know you so well now,” she added.

Kris, 62, told a slightly more embellished story, claiming they downed 22 martinis, which as you know, is not humanly possible.

She told Steve Harvey in a separate interview:

“She had some time off and I invited her over for dinner. We started having a few cocktails and we were having so much fun. And so you know, as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet – looking at clothes and some stuff and she started trying some stuff on. She just took off her jeans and went for it. There was a little video too that I think I had to show you how much fun we were really having after 22 martinis.”

“I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet, I’m dead serious,” Lawrence told her audience.

Kim admitted she had never seen her mother so drunk before. But 22 martinis?

