Last Refuge of Scoundrels: Trump Hits NBC Despite His Own Misconduct

Politics really is the last refuge of scoundrels. In the height of hypocrisy, President Trump lambasted NBC and “Today” show host Matt Lauer, despite facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct himself.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, more than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual harassment or sexual assault.

He was even caught on a blistering audio feed bragging about assaulting women and hitting on a married woman for sex.

In the video with former talk show host Billy Bush, Trump bragged about his celebrity “pussy grabbing” entitlement and his out-sized effort to fuck a married woman.

He was married himself to his third wife and now first lady–Melania Trump. They hadn’t even been married a year, and he was already cheating on the drop-dead gorgeous model.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017 So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

This guy just doesn’t know when to give it up. That’s a dangerous sign of self-denial and narcissism that you just don’t want in the leader of the free world.

Bush was fired. Trump squeaked into office, winning the electoral college by a mere 88,000 votes across three states, amid allegations his campaign colluded with Russia to influence voters.

Trump Tweeted about Lauer’s demise this morning and used the fiasco to take a dig at NBC.

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,’” he wrote. “But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”

Trump claims all 16 women who have accused him are liars. Summer Zervos, a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, has sued him for defamation for calling her a liar.

Roy Moore, the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama is also facing allegations he molested a 14-year-old girl when he was a 30-something county prosecutor.

Eight other women have come forward to say the were harassed or assault while teens, and locals say Moore was banned from the shopping mall for soliciting sex from teens.

Yet, he’s in a dead heat with his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, with the election two weeks away.

Democratic Sen. Al Franken and Democratic Rep. John Conyers have both been caught up in sexual misconduct scandals, but so far neither has any plans to resign.

Franken was accused of inappropriate conduct with former Playboy model and right-wing talking head Leeann Tweeden and by two women he allegedly groped during photo ops.

Conyers is under fire for paying to silence a woman who accused him of sexual conduct.

Both are facing ethics investigations.