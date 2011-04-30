Mariah Carey's Anniversary Gift to Nick; A Boy and Girl!

Mariah Carey gave birth at 12:07 p.m today (Apr. 30) to a boy and a girl in Los Angeles. Rep Cindi Berger confirmed the first born was a girl, weighing in at 5-pounds, six-ounces, followed by a boy at 5-pounds, six-ounces.

She joins a long list of celebrities who have given birth to twins.

They include Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dione, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lisa Marie Presley and Julia Roberts to name a few.

She is also one of a slew of celebrities who posed pregnant and nude for a magazine cover. Demi Moore, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera among others have done the same.

Check out a gallery of celebrity pregnant nude covers. Click to enlarge.

Her delivery also coincided with her wedding anniversary to Nick Cannon, who Tweeted the news.

My wife just gave me the most incredible anniversary gift ever in life,” he wrote. “I won’t ever be able to top this.”

The weight and length –18 and 19 inches in length respectively — of the infants is considered healthy for twins.

So far, the childrens’ names have not been released because the couple has yet to choose names, Berger told People.

Cannon reportedly drove Carey to the undisclosed hospital in their Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Carey was sure it was another bout of false labor, Berger said. But this time, it was the real deal.

Carey and Cannon were married in 2008 and had made plans to renew their wedding vows on Sunday (May 1).

Cannon said on the Ellen DeGeneres show Wednesday (Apr. 27) that his wife could go at any moment.

“It could happen tonight, literally,” Cannon said. “It can happen any second, we’re all pins and needles here.

“She’s made it further than most people with twins make it – I think they’ve got college educations already!”

The singer was pregnant once previously, but suffered a miscarriage. Cannon said the ordeal was “really tough.”

Carey recently said she would draw the line at two children.