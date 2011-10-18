Rooney Mara's Girl With Dragon Tattoo Goes Vogue (photos)

Rooney Mara covers Vogue magazine’s upcoming issue with some lush photography by Mert & Marcus. She’s still sporting her monk-style, punk haircut from her star turn in “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

Mara plays the crime thriller’s anti-hero, Lisbeth Salander, a nihilistic, goth, avenging angel on a mission to uncover an equally dark world of sexual violence, corporate corruption and latent Nazism in Swedish society.

Mara has big shoes to fill. The movie was originally filmed in Sweden and Swedish actress Noomi Rapace defined the role of Salander in three pictures.

Check out Rooney’s photos; click to enlarge. Rooney Mara covers the November issue of Vogue. She star’s in the upcoming “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

She stars with Daniel Craig, who plays crusading journalist Mikael Blomkvist and Christopher Plummer, who plays the evil Henrik Vanger.

In the Vogue cover, Mara sports the chopped punk haircut of her character, without the piercings, and wears a black Ralph Lauren gown with a dragon embroidered on the back.

Mara is a child of wealth and privilege, related to both the Rooney Family, which owns the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Mara Famiy, owners of the New York Giants football team.

You would think she would used to the spotlight, but her background appears to have made her more reclusive.

“I am very slow to warm. I’ve always been sort of a loner,” she tells the magazine. “I didn’t play team sports. I am better one-on-one than in big groups.

“I can understand wanting to be invisible and mistrusting people and wanting to understand everything before you engage with the world,” she said.

The David Fincher film is so anticipated that Rooney is already bracing for the wave of publicity that will follow it. It’s not something she’s looking forward to.

“That kind of fame is not something I ever wanted for myself,” she says.

“It just so happens that this huge, gigantic monster of a film came around that also happens to have the most incredible character that I ever could have dreamed up.”

The film is set for release December 21st. Check out Rooney’s dreamy photos.