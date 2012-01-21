Blake Lively Draped in Marilyn Monroe's Diamonds (photos)

Actress Blake Lively channels Marilyn Monroe to celebrate the 100th episode of her hit CW television series, “Gossip Girl.” Lively matches her skills against Lindsay Lohan and Michelle Williams, who have also played the ’50s sex siren.

The statuesque 5’10” Blake was recently named one of the best-dressed celebrities of 2011 next to Kristen Stewart and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Lively performs the classic Monroe hit “Diamonds Are a Girls Best Friend” in a dream sequence on “Gossip Girl.” Monroe sang the song in an elaborate production during her 1953 movie “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

The iconic Monroe performance was also famously mimicked by Madonna in the video her 1985 hit song “Material Girl.”

In the scene, Lively, 25, is surrounded by a gaggle of dapper male suitors, including Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Prince Louis (Hugo Becker).

Blake’s character, Serena van der Woodson, descends a staircase just like Marilyn in her movie. The boys are wearing black tuxedos with cream waistcoats and bow ties, and a flash of pink detailing.

Leighton Meester, who plays Blair Wardorf, also is featured in a sequence in which she appears as Audrey Hepburn. It’s an obvious tip to Hepburn’s classic movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

But Blair’s turn as Marilyn is a first.

“It’s something we’ve never done before. From Season One, I said, ‘I want to do this.’ But it just wasn’t the right time,” Executive Producer Josh Safran, told Yahoo TV. “I’ve been pushing it for five years, and it finally happened.”

In the episode, Chuck fights to accept that Blair is about to walk down the aisle with Prince Louis. Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who might make the royal affair a royal disaster, also pops up.

The 100th episode of Gossip Girl airs on the CW Jan. 30, 2012. Check out Madonna and Monroe herself below.