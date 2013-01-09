Did Bethenny Frankel Dump Jason Hoppy to Hype New Show?

dragged out her marital problems with husbandfor months, keeping her in the tabloid headlines whilewas pushing her new talk show on local television stations. The effort succeeded even as her marriage flopped.

The publicity Frankel received from her failing marriage may have been coincidental, but efforts to clear her show in local markets was stalled until she started throwing Hoppy under the bus.

Fox gave the show a six-week test-run over the summer with plans to launch it last fall. But the debut was delayed until more local television stations could be enlisted to air the program.

Meanwhile, Frankel was making regular headlines bemoaning her marital problems. Frankel made her most recent appearance, Jan. 9, on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show to talk about…surprise! Her pending divorce. Now here’s another surprise. Her new show is produced by DeGeneres’ company, A Very Good Production and Warner Bros’ Telepictures Prods.

Talk about one hand washing the other.

“I feel like a bit of a disappointment to all of you. And I feel like a failure,” Frankel bemoaned.

“You are not a disappointment,” DeGeneres consoled. “You are not a failure. You are not.”

She’s got that right. As things now stand, Fox stations representing 37 percent of the country will serve as launch partner this fall, with 60 percent of traditional affiliates for ABC, CBS and NBC set to air the program as well, according to deadline.com

Bethenny announced her split from Hoppy on Dec. 23, and filed divorce papers in New York City last week. Oddly, Hoppy and Frankel are continuing to share their New York City loft, according to US Weekly.

Then, again, the marriage was odd from the get go. They married in a televised ceremony as part of Frankel’s reality show “Bethenny Getting Married.”

Less than three months later, Frankel was forced to fight off rumors that Hoppy, a pharmaceutical sales rep and former personal trainer, is gay.

Then, in another bombshell Bethenny revealed on her follow up reality show “Bethenny Ever After” that she and Hoppy had stopped having sex. “Jason’s penis has cobwebs on it,” she told Life & Style magazine. “Intimacy is challenging.”

Apparently the marriage served its purpose–advancing Bethenny’s career. Now that she’s moving to mainstream television, it’s simply run its course.

For more Bethenny Frankel updates be sure to follow TheImproper on Twitter.

Follow TheImprooper

