How Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty Dodged Vietnam War Draft

War Years, Early Life Blank Slate; A&E Stonewalls

By , January 3rd, 2014

Phil Robertson spent the Vietnam war shooting ducks. They've never been known to shoot back.

Phil Robertson was throwing bombs during the Vietnam war, just not on the battlefield. He was quarterback at Louisiana Tech, protected from the draft by student deferments used by many of the privileged his age to dodge military service.

During that era in the early 1960s through 1968, Phil’s prime draft years, the war was still widely supported in the United States, and the military was ramping up troop strength rapidly.

Did Duck Dynasty Star Statutorily Rape Wife, Spur Shotgun Wedding?

The call up began in 1965 when two US Marine battalions arrived in DaNang, South Vietnam, ready for combat operations. The buildup put huge pressure on the nation’s Selective Service System to enlist more men, according to several histories of the war.

Phil was facing a dilemma. He was nearing graduation, and he would automatically lose his draft deferment at the end of the term. At the time, the draft was compelling thousands of men from Louisiana to fight.

But not Phil. As it turns out, he married his “childhood sweetheart” Marsha Kay Carroway in 1966. By the best available information, she was pregnant at the time, giving Phil the ultimate deferment.

Duck Dynasty Star Blasts America for ‘Gross Sexual Impropriety’

Married men with children moved to the very bottom of the Selective Service lottery used to pick people for service. Phil became a member of the elite “Five-Deferment Club,” which includes the likes of former Vice President Dick Chaney.

Instead of marching off to war, or at least military service, Phil went home after college to hunt ducks with high-powered shotguns. Ducks, of course, have never been known to shoot back.

Si Robertson as a soldier and today on Duck Dynasty.

In one sense, Phil’s experience is not atypical of many of his contemporaries, especially after 1968, when U.S. support for the war turned south. But it makes a difference now, because Phil belongs to another elite group known as “chicken hawks.”

Duck Dynasty Stars Play Hardball With A&E in Clash Over Values

His fiery denunciations of gays and African-Americans makes him hypocritical to say the least. But he also proudly cloaks himself in military trappings, from camo fatigues to the recent introduction of a line of Duck Dynasty camouflaged military-style assault weapons, the kind used in school massacres.

His ardent almost fanatical support for the military now, seems a little odd when he conveniently sat out the biggest war of his generation.

More than 58,000 Americans died, including nearly 1,000 from Louisiana and at least 22 classmates from his hometown of Monroe, Louisiana, according to military records researched by TheImproper.

That includes Monroe natives like Hosea Dennis Adam, an African American, killed in combat by an explosion in 1966 at Ben Hoa, Vietnam. Or Sgt. Randolph Guy Hart, Jr, gunned down by enemy fire in 1970 in Binh Dinh Province.

Robin Roberts Puts Human Face on Duck Dynasty Star’s Homophobia

There’s another caveat to this story; Phil’s whereabouts during the war could only be pieced together by circumstantial evidence, timelines and coincidental events.

Despite his high-profile, outspokenness and the popularity of his A&E show, his activities during this time and his attitude about the war are a blank space. There are no details about his life from that period, except the sketchiest broad strokes.

And, his network has stonewalled on commenting.

The issue is important not only because Phil’s radical views hold sway with tens of thousands of fans, but also because the Vietnam War was the single-most, all-consuming issue defining and ultimately tearing apart his generation.

Sarah Palin Blames ‘Intolerants’ for Duck Dynasty Anti-Gay Furor

Consider the fate of younger brother Silas “Si” Robertson. He was drafted immediately after dropping out of Louisiana Tech and was promptly shipped to Vietnam. He survived the year-long tour and retired from the military in 1993.

But there’s no question he was scarred deeply by the experience. He’s lampooned on the show today as “crazy” Uncle Si. Perhaps, Phil’s fiery condemnations, and near fanatical obsession with the military would have been tempered somewhat by the same experience.

At the very least, he owes the public a full, clear and detailed explanation about his life during that time and why he avoided military service. As a robust college quarterback he certainly seemed fit for duty.

As Gen. Colin Powell, a Vietnam veteran, so passionately stated in his book: “I am angry that so many of the sons of the powerful and well-placed… managed to wangle slots in Reserve and National Guard units.

“Of the many tragedies of Vietnam, this raw class discrimination strikes me as the most damaging to the ideal that all Americans are created equal and owe equal allegiance to their country,” he added.

Time to come to Jesus Phil.




About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

January 3rd, 2014 | Tags: , , , , , , , | Category: EXCLUSIVE


  • aCultureWarrior

    That ” v***na is better than an a**s” remark that Phil Robertson made during his GQ interview must have scarred you and your husband deeply Keith. Let your hatred go Keith, it’ll kill you just like HIV/AIDS has killed millions of homosexuals before you.

  • KeepOurFreedoms

    This writer seems to be jealous of Phil.

  • Dave ball sac

    You idiot liberals! Phil got a scholarship top play football and could’ve went to the NFL, but kay was pregnant and he got married! He had no money growing up morons and had to help support his family. Bunch of liberal idiots. He’s never said anything racist or anything like that. He’s a great Christian man and you idiot liberals are just hateful of this great man!

  • Ella

    BS article, couldn’t have been written any more slanted.

  • Thill

    It’s funny how he threw Dick Cheney into this but forgot to mention Bill Clinton is a draft dodger. And to claim Phil Robertson came from a privileged family is hilarious. What an idiot this author is he’s probably just a fag that’s got his panties in a bunch because Phil disagreed with his lifestyle.

    • kredacter

      The difference between Bill Clinton and Dick Cheney is that Clinton opposed the Vietnam war and has been consistent in his position his entire life. Cheney and Robertson fall into a unique group known as “Chicken Hawks.” The dodged military service during a war when they were eligible to serve and now are strong advocates of military force. Phil likes to play the poor boy, but he comes from a solid middle-class background. Most “poor” people from his town never graduate high school because they are force to go to work to support their families. Phil not only graduated, but went to a top-notch college as did his brother Si. Where did the money come for that?

      • Lngtaltxn

        Football scholarships. Duh.

  • Over Drive

    Who wrote this biased tripe? Did the “Improper Staff,” enlist and go to Iraq or Afghanistan or wear a service uniform at all? Where is there mention of Libs who dodged the draft? Where was Bill Clinton? Where was Biden?Do a story on why Jesse Jackson did not serve. All your Commie Hollywood stars, who hate the military, where were they? Partying up, putting coke up their nose and molesting kids!

    • kredacter

      The author of this article was in the draft the first year he was eligible, 1972. By then the Vietnam War was winding down and troops were being withdrawn. He was not called up. He was a combat correspondent in Grenada in 1983 and was embedded with the 10th Mountain Division in war games leading up to what would have been the invasion of Nicaragua, had it been necessary. He covered the first Gulf War from Washington and wrote a book on the Marines’ role in the war.

      • aCultureWarrior

        In other words Keith Girard didn’t serve in the US Military.

  • fynn mccool

    Sounds to me like this author has a hard on for Phil, what’s the problem he owes you money or something this article was the biggest load of crap I’ve ever read, all biased oppinon….

    • kredacter

      I think it was written from the point of view of the tens of thousands of Americans who didn’t dodge the draft during Vietnam, It also points out Phil’s present day militarism and hawkish views. In Congress, they call them chicken hawks. You can figure out why.

  • Guest

    anybody that tells the truth about homosexuality gets a lot of hate in return… i’m guessing that’s the case here

  • Williams Bill

    From Camo fatigues to military style assault weapons, the kind used to massacre school children? The author really has diarrhea of the mouth. Their gun line is all shotguns and. 22 ‘s. Did you notice the author did not take credit for the article? I wouldn’t either.

  • RogDog

    This article makes it sound like he married and had a child to avoid Vietnam but provides no proof that he did so. Another biased article trying to dig up dirt where there is none. Just because he went to the bottom of the draft list does not mean he is a draft dodger. There is a difference.

    • James Scott

      Sure there is.

      • Over Drive

        Have you served?

  • Jim Frees

    Let me guess all you commenters want to kill Bergdahl right were he stands, right?? Typical hypocrites. So typical.

  • Semper Doc

    Uhmm…Terry Bradshaw went to the same school and played second string to Phil…..he missed Vietnam also…..pray/tell what unit any of you have served with….

    • Jerry Adkins

      A little Special Forces Camp by the name of Tien Phuoc Up in I Corps, about 15 miles east of Tam Ky which is roughly 30 miles south of Da Nang. I was in Bravo battery with the third Battalion, 16th artillery who went to Tien Phuoc shortly before I arrived because it would seem the Special Forces had been overrun.

      If you say you served and you didn’t you are a liar. Likewise, if you allow people to believe that you served without correcting them, once again you are a liar, and a thief guilty of stolen valor.

      service # RA12966926
      Now does anyone wish to defend Phil Robertson, the hypocritical chicken hawk?

      • aCultureWarrior

        I do. While I would normally thank you for your service, I won’t because your fellow liberal Oliver Stone made a movie about veterans like you, it’s called “Born on the 4th of July”.

  • hahahaha

    Sounds like someone is a little jealous.

    • MetFan

      The author sounds like an angry homosexual to me

      • Jerry Adkins

        And you sound like someone with an extremely limited vocabulary.

        • Lngtaltxn

          You sound like the autor to this story

  • GarryOwen

    I resent the comment that Phil had a deferment because he was privileged to be in college. I had a student deferment while in college, graduating in 1969. I taught school in a small rural school district that had a hard time attracting teachers at that time. In 1970 I was drafted at sent to Vietnam Nam as a combat rifleman. So take your condescending tone and shove it!

    • manchu

      oki am a viet nam i was in heavy combat lost a lot of great men i was fo recon . i stayed in hoobo woods iron tringle mekong delta the plantation all bad places to be. i was always running around saying how about the phil. now thats what viet nam men are .strong honor first.then i see that phils viet nam action was fake.i think of all the good men that died crying for momma oh god momma and die in my airms.i seen a preast parying over o died frie.nd of mine. the priest got his head blowen off. you tell me.phil needs a come to jesus.he needs to post it big. what quit the nam stuff. its not your to claim get real phil.

      • Over Drive

        His brother is the one claiming to have served in Nam.

  • loveyaman

    Who cares. It’s people like this author who would have probably been happy themselves to have avoided the draft. Why is it that every liberal, who was against the vietnam war, want to try and smear anyone who went through the sixties and didn’t serve in vietnam? The fact is, that although a lot of people did go to vietnam, the vast majority of them were never picked for the draft. Who cares, and why is this story relevant to Phil Robertson?

    • James Scott

      Because he’s a hypocrite.

      • KeepOurFreedoms

        How so?

    • Jerry Adkins

      Because he’s either lying or telling the truth. He’s lying if he said he served, and he’s also lying if he allows people to believe that he did. So you see my friend. It’s a question of honor and integrity versus hypocrisy.

      • Lngtaltxn

        Phil never said he went to Nam. He never said he was in the military. Why do you have a burr under your saddle about it? I got two draft num two years in a row and wasn’t called, and I didn’t have any deferments. What’s your beef?

  • Big Bob

    Phil would have been eligle in the 1966 draft but had a college deferment.

  • Mack

    I can’t abide the whole Duck Dynasty Deliverance Continuum, but were any of you on the staff in Viet-Nam?

    • Jerry Adkins

      What you mean on the staff in Vietnam?



